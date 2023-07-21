Editor’s note: Pacific NW magazine’s weekly Backstory provides a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the writer’s process or an extra tidbit that accompanies our cover story. This week’s cover story examines how algae blooms causing pink snow could accelerate melting as Earth warms.

LIKE MOST FOLKS who spend time in Washington’s mountains, I saw pink snow long before I knew what it was. When I learned more, I was less interested in the algae responsible for the color than in the ice worms that feed on it.

These inch-long, black creatures, which sometimes cover the snow in the thousands, captured my imagination. At the time — nearly 20 years ago — both algae and ice worms were such obscure topics, it was hard to find anyone who studied them.

Now, as this week’s cover story explains, snow algae are in the spotlight because of their possible role in hastening the melt of snowfields and glaciers around the world.

That’s how things sometimes work in science. People might study something out of sheer curiosity — with no thought of practical payoff. Then decades later, that earlier work comes in handy or lays the groundwork for new discoveries.

Citizen science is a way for everyone to share in the sense of wonder that motivated early naturalists, long before research funding was controlled by federal agencies mostly focused on applied science.

The Living Snow Project, developed by Western Washington University biologist Robin Kodner and her colleagues, attracts people who already are drawn to the high country, where snow lingers into summer and cold-adapted algae thrive against all odds.

Kodner herself got interested in pink snow during a 2014 climb of Glacier Peak, where her group encountered giant, red pools of melt water atop the remnants of the White Chuck Glacier. Now, she carries specimen tubes with her every time she climbs — just in case.

Many of the volunteers are equally enthusiastic.

Chris Chapin, a climber and backcountry skier, started collecting in 2017 and has submitted close to 100 samples. “My wife and I basically go to the mountains every weekend,” says the Redmond resident. “This seemed like a good opportunity to be of service.”

He helped develop an app that allows participants to log observations directly from their phones, with photos and geographic coordinates.

Perhaps the most interesting contribution to the project came from Sammamish artist Claire Giordano.

One of her passions is making science more accessible, compelling and interesting to the public. So, she spent time with Kodner and her crew, creating watercolor paintings that lyrically capture the dynamic of red algae, white snow and blue-tinged mountains. She also made a video of the researchers at work in the field.

In her own outdoor adventures, Giordano is always ready with a sample tube. “My friends are always laughing at me when I get super-excited about pink snow,” she says.