TWELVE AND A half miles. That’s where the party started, far out to sea off any given coast of the United States, a nation supposedly founded on the principle of freedom, which for 13 years was one of the only countries in the world where you could not (legally) enjoy an alcoholic drink. The Volstead Act, which banned the production, import and distribution of alcoholic beverages, went into effect at midnight on Jan. 17, 1920.

The first documented case of infringement occurred an hour later.

Things went downhill (or, depending on your perspective, uphill) from there. During the Prohibition Era, there were plenty of moonshine operations, of course; America was literally founded by beer brewers and applejack producers, and home-brew was the fuel that propelled us to independence. But if we loved our imported booze before — our French brandies, Jamaican rums and Scotch whiskys — Prohibition just made us all the thirstier. And that thirst could be slaked only by a special breed of human, an ersatz family of intrepid, morally squishy individuals who sought to take advantage of their country’s ill-advised law by smuggling top-shelf liquor onto its shores.

To prevent this, the Volstead Act held dominion not only over the land but also encroached on the kingdom of Neptune, prohibiting the consumption of alcohol up to 12 miles out to sea. Originally, the law was limited to 3 miles, supposedly according to the old-fashioned, traditional concept of the law of the sea, which extended as far out into the ocean as cannons could fire from land (or, more probably but less colorfully, roughly the distance of a “league”). But 3 miles was not far enough to keep the nation’s determined smugglers from swarming our shores, so the limit was later extended to 12 miles, which also happens to be the current limit of most nations’ territorial sovereignty according to modern international law.

And because that’s how it goes with drinks, this restraining order for booze was immortalized, quite cheekily, in a cocktail of its own: the eponymous 12-Mile Limit. The cocktail itself comprises equal parts rye whiskey, brandy, grenadine and lemon juice, and two parts rum, combined with ice in a cocktail shaker and topped with a lemon twist to make it look civilized.

It is, to be fair, a riff off an earlier drink, the 3-Mile Limit, or Three-Miler, which was identical minus the rye. It’s certainly alcoholic, a cocktail from back in the days when “cocktail” meant less “bespoke craft locavore ingredients mixed with complementary spirits” and more “a bunch of alcohol mixed together, also maybe some citrus juice, if you must.”

The 3-Mile version is attributed by cocktail aficionado David Wondrich to a London bartender named “Chips” Brighton, but the inventor of the 12-Mile version supposedly was a journalist named Thomas Franklin Fairfax Millard. Millard was a heroic war correspondent who served as an adviser to the Chinese government, and who cut a dashing, well-dressed figure on the dance floor, to boot. Millard might have been born in Missouri, but his storied life ended in August 1942 in Seattle: He’s buried in Lake Forest Park, which I think makes him a de facto local hero.

The first documentation of this 12-Mile version of the drink appears in a newspaper in 1934, so perhaps it was created as a toast to the end of the Volstead Act, which was repealed on Dec. 5, 1933, throwing a symbolic (and tasty) middle finger at the nation’s booze restrictions by creating a cocktail that requires three high-end spirits. No more bathtub gin for the partygoers of 1934. They’d revel in brandy (or cognac) from Europe, white rum from South America and rye whiskey from Canada; the drink’s undeniably medicinal tang is tamed by tart-sweet grenadine and tart-sour lemon juice.

So if you want to celebrate National Repeal Day on or around the fifth of December, call your friend with a boat (this is Seattle; it’s essential to have a friend with a boat), stop by the liquor store on the way to the marina, get thee to the edge of the Olympic Peninsula (Puget Sound doesn’t count!), anchor a dozen miles out into the briny, shake up a batch of this drink and have a toast to the very local ghost of Tommy Millard, who even 80 years dead still will be the life of the party.