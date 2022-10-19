Photographer: Steve Russell
Photo taken: Sept. 2, 2022, at Chambers Bay, University Place
Photographer’s description: “Male blue-eyed darner dragonflies usually spend nearly all their waking hours patrolling for food or females, but on occasion will take a break and perch on cattails or other pond vegetation. I happened to catch this one briefly stretching out his abdomen (‘tail’) during an unusually long break. I shot this handheld with a Sony A1 camera and 100-400 mm lens while standing shin-deep in the pond.”
Critique: “First, thanks for another memorable contribution to Reader’s Lens. This one floored me a little bit, as I’ve spent many a summer afternoon watching dragonflies do their ‘patrolling’ but can’t remember seeing one ever bend up like a wannabe scorpion. I’ll definitely be paying more attention now! Thanks for getting wet for this photo — it’s a neat moment; it’s technically excellent; and, at least to yours truly, quite informative. Thanks again for sharing.”
Below is a gallery of previous Reader’s Lens picks. Share your recent photo from around the Northwest. Submit online at seattletimes.com/submit-photos. Our favorite will appear in this spot next week. We judge the year’s best and award prizes in December.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.