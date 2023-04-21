Editor’s note: This is an edited excerpt by Leslie Jackson Chihuly from the foreword to the book, “The Boathouse: The Artist’s Studio of Dale Chihuly,” distributed by the University of Washington Press. Reprinted with permission from Chihuly Workshop, (c) 2023 Chihuly Studio. All rights reserved.

IN THE EARLY 1980s, Dale decided to wrap up his teaching career at the Rhode Island School of Design. He had co-founded the Pilchuck Glass School in Stanwood, north of Seattle, in 1971 as a summer program, and a decade later, he began to actively think about where to set up his working studio. He considered many places around the country, including Santa Cruz County, California, and Chicago, but ultimately, he gravitated back to the Northwest, where he had grown up and where his mother, Viola, was still living in their family home in Tacoma.

When he returned to Seattle, where he had attended the University of Washington, he sought a workspace on Lake Union, a working lake where boats of all sizes, whether commercial or pleasure, would pass through on the way in and out of Lake Washington and the Puget Sound. He established an office in the Buffalo Building, formerly a logging-shoe manufacturing facility in Eastlake, and, in 1986, a hotshop nearby in the Van de Kamp Building. During that period, he lived in an apartment on Lake Union with a view of the water. While in college, he had lived in a houseboat in Mallard Cove, also on Lake Union. It was clear that Dale loved living and working in the vicinity of Lake Union, and his fascination with the light, the water and the activity has never dimmed.

By the late 1980s, Dale’s ambition and the scale of his work were growing. He wanted to find a studio space that would allow him to more fully develop and manifest his ideas and dreams. He had heard through a friend that an old building on the north end of Lake Union might be available, and in a twist of fate, he was able to purchase the building from someone who was unable to turn it into business offices. It was a huge financial leap for him at the time, but the building itself was irresistible, offering nearly 25,000 square feet of semi-industrial space on Lake Union where he could build a large hotshop, carve out a place for his growing team to work, and have plenty of room to paint and do mock-ups for projects.

The Boathouse has a view of downtown Seattle and the Space Needle, and on any given day, one can see a small sailboat, a large fishing vessel, a construction barge or an early-morning rowing team in training. Dale loved that the building once had been used to build the famous Pocock rowing shells, one of which hangs in The Evelyn Room to this day as a poignant reminder of the building’s past. Until we moved together into our family home, The Boathouse is where Dale lived, slept, drank strong Irish tea and worked around the clock.

From 1989 to the present day, The Boathouse has moved through many changes, with Dale constantly experimenting with design ideas, putting collections together, using the materials he loves to create distinct spaces revealing his aesthetic: The Evelyn Room, The Tin Room, The Northwest Room and so on. With each successive change and renovation, the building has revealed a new stage of Dale’s development as an artist, collector and creator.

If only The Boathouse could talk … so many stories and memories! This book is an invitation to discover more about its history, its evolution and its ever-unfolding possibilities for creativity, storytelling, music-making, inspiration, artistic practice and community.