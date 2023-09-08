Editor’s note: Pacific NW magazine’s weekly Backstory provides a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the writer’s process or an extra tidbit that accompanies our cover story. This week’s cover story provides an insider’s guide to finding some of the most stunning architectural details in Seattle.

WE’VE DISCOVERED SOME unexpected delights while pulling together our pandemic invention of necessity, the weekly Vintage Pacific NW feature, which revisits stories from past issues written by previous (and, in some cases, current) magazine contributors.

One consistently goose-bumpy goodie is the “date selector” on our online Seattle Times historical archive: It starts at 1890! (Technically, the paper was founded in 1891, but still: That is a lot of archived history.)

Another, more personal, joy has been connecting and reconnecting with those magazine contributors — some I’d worked with before (food guru Nancy Leson and fitness star Nicole Tsong) — and a few I’d never had the good fortune to meet: chefs Greg Atkinson and Kathy Casey and, especially pertinent this week, former NW Living writer Lawrence Kreisman.

Back when we still published NW Living, and I was writing it, I read a ton of Lawrence’s work — truly, anyone with any interest at all in Seattle architecture, buildings or historical preservation has — and I found (find) his unrivaled expertise inspiring, impressive and (honestly) a little intimidating. I was thrilled when he agreed to let us publish some of his retro stories as renewed Vintage pieces, and as we discussed all the possibilities, he also would send occasional “Have you read this?” stories — and I hadn’t, but I did.

Lawrence, as I might have mentioned, knows his stuff.

So on March 19, Lawrence sent me a lovely story from the Los Angeles Times. His message: “Some sightseeing for your next trip to L.A.” The story: “Look up: The 32 most spectacular ceilings in Los Angeles.”

My response: “Oh, what a cool idea! I wish I had thought of that.”

His response to my response: “Well, it doesn’t have to stop with ceilings. The many details in lighting, fixtures in brass, tile flooring, stained glass are a feast for the eye. I could put together a short list of these …”

My response (in case he couldn’t hear the wheels in my head frantically spinning to the clanging of happy bells): “Ohmygosh!!! Like a collection of ‘distinguishing architectural touches in buildings around Seattle’? I LOVE THAT.”

By March 20, he had sent me that exact story. Plus a ton of his own photos. He really knows his stuff.

For this year’s special Architecture Issue, please enjoy this inspired tour of some of Seattle’s most glorious buildings and their must-notice architectural details, led by one of the city’s foremost experts — and a darn good correspondent.