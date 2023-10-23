WHEN IT WAS BUILT, the Hotel Sorrento had a view. Situated high on Seattle’s First Hill, from its towering top story seven floors up, one could see all the way to Puget Sound and Mount Rainier.

The ornate hotel was erected in 1909 to cater to visitors of the Alaska-Yukon-Pacific Exposition, and it has been open for business since, changing hands several times over the century. As time passed, the city began to grow around it, and its view of the world outside was blocked by towering concrete slabs where, today, cutting-edge medical technology saves the lives of Seattle’s ever-swelling population.

Modern First Hill is a maze of essential medical buildings, navigable by businesslike hospital signs pointing to various emergency rooms, clinics and specialists. The hotel itself is now almost invisible, diminutive by comparison and hidden like an old family secret in a quiet neighborhood populated by people in scrubs, tucked into a corner next to Virginia Mason Hospital, its subdued serenity pierced only by the periodic shriek of an ambulance siren.

First Hill’s Hotel Sorrento by the Numbers 1909: The year the Hotel Sorrento was built. 2021: The year the hotel was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. 408: The room number supposedly haunted by Alice B. Toklas. Probably 0: The number of times Alice B. Toklas actually visited the hotel. $20: Minimum per-person food and drink expenditure for a Silent Reading Party, though entry ticket prices vary. More

Is it any wonder, then, that the eyes of the Hotel Sorrento turned inward? With nothing more to see outside but other buildings’ walls, it shifted its gaze to its beautiful interior, rich wood paneling and Italianate details borrowed from memories of the Renaissance. Carved beams above the bar lend the aura of a Harry Potter library, and the leathery scent of a century of uninterrupted hospitality infuses the air.

And, like any proper old hotel, the place is said to be haunted, most famously by the ghost of Alice B. Toklas, a writer and literary amanuensis primarily famous for having been written about by her life partner, Gertrude Stein. Never mind that Toklas probably never set foot in the hotel itself; the haunting is predicated on the rumor that the hotel sits on the site of her childhood home, and even if that doesn’t turn out to be quite true, either, a storied place such as the Sorrento is entitled to a few colorful tidbits that perhaps belong in the fiction section of the bookstore.

But the hotel’s affinity for the literary goes beyond ghosts and ambience; a visitor looking for a sip of history might wander in on a Wednesday night and find a flawlessly preserved century-old bar filled with intent faces bent over books and e-readers, all drinking and eating without speaking, eyes cast down on the page, while soothing piano music tinkles through the air. The visitor might be forgiven for thinking they’d stepped into a scene from “The Shining,” but this is an event for the living — a Silent Reading Party held every other Wednesday in the hotel, appropriate both because of the property’s literary leanings and Seattle’s reputation for standoffish introversion.

This is a paid event (there is an entry fee and a minimum food and drink expenditure), and is BYOBL (Bring Your Own Book Light), essential in a bar lit for romance rather than the printed word. But at the Hotel Sorrento, Seattle’s bookworms can, perhaps, step back in time for the night and enjoy both at once.

