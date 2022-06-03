WHEN I WAS a student, I rarely studied Black women’s contributions to America. When I saw the movie “Hidden Figures,” it made me think about the “hidden figures” of Black women who have been, and still are, essential parts of the development of American society. From the women’s suffrage movement to civil rights, medicine and the legislature, Black women have broken barriers and made life-changing contributions. After the Civil War, many Black Americans hoped for a new beginning, eager to explore their newfound freedom. Black women hoped for that freedom, also.

In an Associated Press interview in 2005, civil rights icon Julian Bond said it best when he described the strengths that women brought to the table: “History has a saying: ‘Women hold up half the world.’ In the case of the civil rights movement, it is probably three-quarters of the world.”

In my book, “Trailblazing Black Women of Washington State,” I want to highlight the many contributions that Black women have made to the state and the world.

Women like Susie Revels Cayton. She moved to Seattle in 1896 to marry her fiancé, Horace Cayton. When women, particularly Black women, had no voice and lacked education, she had both. She was an activist and newspaper editor who advocated for equal rights and education for women. She likely was the first Black woman who had an article published by the Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Letitia Graves established the first Seattle chapter of the NAACP in 1913 and was the chapter’s first president.

Advertising

Alice Ball, a graduate of Seattle High School and the University of Washington, was a chemist who discovered the most effective treatment for leprosy, eventually known as the “Ball Method,” before she died at age 24 in 1916.

Thelma Dewitty broke the color barrier by becoming the first Black teacher hired by Seattle Public Schools.

Rosa Franklin was the first Black woman to serve as a Washington state senator, in 1993.

Black women continue to influence and prosper in Washington, contributing and impacting the lives of people who live in the state of Washington and beyond. My book is in no way inclusive of all the great Black women pioneers in Washington — there are many more.