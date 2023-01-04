Photographer: Andrew Hosford

Photo taken: Nov. 10, 2022, at Ebey’s Landing, Coupeville

Photographer’s description: “I usually drive right by this field on my way to try to find owls a few times a week. This day, I saw the heads of Lesser Canada geese and mallards sticking up just above the cut crops, and they all started to jump as I drove by in my car. Instead of continuing on, I wondered whether I could capture the jump with the Olympics in the background. To do that, I sneaked around to the neighboring field and waited until another car came by to make them all take off. The timing worked out well.”

Critique: “This photo has it all: scenery; action; composition; and, if you look closely, comedy. Some of our feathered friends are downright hilarious in their frozen poses. Your instincts paid off, as did your strategy. The Olympics provide a magnificent and steady backdrop to the flapping chaos in front of us. The picture is technically sound as well, with great detail and color. Thanks for submitting!”

