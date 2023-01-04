Photographer: Andrew Hosford
Photo taken: Nov. 10, 2022, at Ebey’s Landing, Coupeville
Photographer’s description: “I usually drive right by this field on my way to try to find owls a few times a week. This day, I saw the heads of Lesser Canada geese and mallards sticking up just above the cut crops, and they all started to jump as I drove by in my car. Instead of continuing on, I wondered whether I could capture the jump with the Olympics in the background. To do that, I sneaked around to the neighboring field and waited until another car came by to make them all take off. The timing worked out well.”
Critique: “This photo has it all: scenery; action; composition; and, if you look closely, comedy. Some of our feathered friends are downright hilarious in their frozen poses. Your instincts paid off, as did your strategy. The Olympics provide a magnificent and steady backdrop to the flapping chaos in front of us. The picture is technically sound as well, with great detail and color. Thanks for submitting!”
Below is a gallery of previous Reader’s Lens picks. Share your recent photo from around the Northwest. Submit online at seattletimes.com/submit-photos. Our favorite will appear in this spot next week. We judge the year’s best and award prizes in January.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.