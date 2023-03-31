Editor’s note: Pacific NW magazine’s weekly Backstory provides a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the writer’s process or an extra tidbit that accompanies our Mainstory.

ROSLYN, KITTITAS COUNTY — I scrambled over a slope at the Roslyn Historical Cemeteries to dust the snow off a blocky gravestone where a familiar name appeared: “Oberto.”

Oh, boy!

The Obertos illustrate the complex familial structures that have left a footprint on the sunny side of the Cascades. A few local historians have suggested the famous sausage maker began here. Not quite true, though Roslyn plays a part in the original Oberto company that opened in 1918 in Seattle.

“Who started the company depends on who you talk to,” says Jimi Oberto of Falls City, a scion of Arthur Oberto, who turned pepperoni sticks into a national brand.

The Italians who populated Roslyn and nearby Ronald in the early 20th century brought family recipes from the Piedmont region. Some were Obertos, whose grave sites are in three of the 27 adjacent, segregated cemeteries in Roslyn.

Jimi Oberto sent me to his cousin Debbie Gillett of Seattle, who has spent a chunk of her 71 years unraveling family history. As the descendants understand it, Gillett’s grandfather John Rovetto worked in Seattle with company founder Constantino Oberto. The colleagues were married to Obertos — sisters who were Constantino’s cousins of some degree of separation.

Rovetto relocated to Roslyn in the 1930s after a disagreement with Constantino. He sold meats in a store on Pennsylvania Avenue before taking over The Old # 3 tavern in Ronald, 2 miles up the road. Gillett says her grandfather made sausages in the basement of the bar. Today, The Old #3 is a diner on State Route 903.

Meanwhile, Arthur Oberto took the reins of the business after his father, Constantino, died in 1943. Before the opening of Interstate 90, Arthur drove over Snoqualmie Pass on narrow Sunset Highway to deliver his prized products to the Roslyn Italian community. “He had relatives and knew the area,” Jimi Oberto says.

Another family tentacle follows Gillett’s aunt and uncle, John and Letizia Pricco. They opened the Cle Elum Bakery in 1906 to make bread in a wood-fired brick oven. Their son, Bernardo Pricco, married Constantino’s daughter Irma Oberto.

The Priccos sold the bakery in 1947 to Croatian immigrants Nick and Dorothy Osmonovich. The Osmonoviches also have deep roots in the Roslyn storyline. Nick and Dorothy’s son Ivan Osmonovich currently runs the bakery, using the original brick oven to keep the tradition going.