Photographer: Willadee Worthington King
Photo taken: Aug. 12, 2022, at Chain Lakes Loop Trail, Mount Baker
Photographer’s description: ” ‘Safety first! Yes, I think I look ridiculous, but my fur mom insists I wear eye protection when it’s sunny on the mountain. I love being a PNW adventure dog.’ Picture taken with iPhone 12 Pro.”
Critique: “As we stare into the still-darkening abyss of winter, we all could use a smile and a little sunshine, and this is just the ticket. Thanks for sharing this adorable, little moment framed by a big, beautiful place. I like the composition here: It’s like the ‘rule of thirds’ but at an angle (my eye divides it into sky/mountain, snowfield, pooch/foreground). Just a long-winded way of saying, ‘Nice photo!’ Thank you for thinking of Reader’s Lens, and please pat the pup for us.”
Below is a gallery of previous Reader’s Lens picks. Share your recent photo from around the Northwest. Submit online at seattletimes.com/submit-photos. Our favorite will appear in this spot next week. We judge the year’s best and award prizes in December.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.