IF THIS WEEK’S cover story on the 100th anniversary of Petosa Accordions leaves you wanting more of everything squeezebox, you’re in luck. There’s a new book in the works, and — for the first time in two years — the Leavenworth International Accordion Celebration will be back in full swing.

Running from June 16-19, the festival will occupy three venues and feature performances of zydeco, classical, Italian, jazz and Brazilian music. A healthy helping of polkas, waltzes and schottisches also is guaranteed in the Bavarian-themed Central Washington town.

“Our goal is to make the accordion as visible as we can — to the general public as well as for people who want to learn to play and for players who want to further their skills,” says Bonnie Birch, organizer and president of the Northwest Accordion Society. There will even be accordions and instructors on hand for anyone who wants to strap on a box for the first time and give it a squeeze.

More-experienced students can take part in coaching sessions with expert accordionists from across the country.

Tickets range from $17 to $50. In years past, around 1,000 people have attended.

Advertising

Saturday night’s concert will include a short ceremony celebrating Petosa’s centennial, says Birch. She owns four of the company’s accordions, including a digital version that can produce hundreds of sounds, such as saxophone, mandolin and trombone.

If you can’t make it to Leavenworth, the Northwest Accordion Society hosts regular performances around the Puget Sound area, open to all.

June is also the expected publication date of “An American Accordion Story,” a coffee table-quality book packed with pictures that covers the Petosa family journey, the history of the instrument itself and some of the most notable players. Author Joe Petosa Jr. drew heavily on family archives and dozens of scrapbooks full of newspaper clippings, show bills and other memorabilia collected by his father.

If you can’t wait, I recommend the two books that helped introduce me to an instrument I always found fascinating but knew nothing about: “Accordion Revolution” by Bruce Triggs, and “Squeeze This! A Cultural History of the Accordion in America” by Marion Jacobson.