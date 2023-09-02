Originally published June 4, 2003

By Kathy Casey, former Taste contributor

DINNER PARTY MENUS are popular among Dishing readers, so here’s my idea for a summertime dinner with friends, made up of some of summer’s favorite bounty. The menu celebrates the flavors of the season, and it’s easy and tasty.

One of its other appealing features is that these items don’t have to be served piping hot, which can be a struggle when having more than a couple of people for dinner. The only thing you’ll have to do last-minute is grill the steak and slice the strawberries. The menu serves six guests but easily doubles for a party of 12.

Good ol’ flank steak is always a great barbecue item, especially when marinated with lots of robust flavors, such as garlic and Kalamata olives, and is oh-so-yummy when topped with fresh Italian parsley, fragrant olive oil and feta cheese. Sliced thinly and served with these accompaniments, this steak makes a meal that can’t be outflanked!

When shopping for this meal, look for fresh feta cheese, good balsamic vinegar and first cold-pressed olive oil. If you are shopping at one of the area’s many farmers markets, cruise the aisles for your other dinner ingredients, such as the fresh strawberries and herbs, and the sexy tiny potatoes that go in the Red, White & Blue Herbed Potato Salad. This dish is flavored with extra virgin olive oil, a splash of vinegar and a bunch of chopped, fresh herbs.

Vine-ripe tomatoes are our other summer accompaniment. Red and yellow tomatoes are sliced thickly, marinated in a balsamic vinaigrette and then scattered with peppery leaves of fresh arugula.

And to top off this feast of flavors, we conclude our dinner party with creamy buttermilk panna cotta speckled with poppy seeds and topped with sliced strawberries.

Can you say “summer?” Yum!

Summer Grilled Flank Steak with Kalamata Olives and Feta Cheese

Makes 4-6 servings

Steak and marinade:

1 flank steak (about 1½ to 2 pounds)

1/3 cup pitted Kalamata olives

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon coarse-ground black pepper

1 tablespoon minced garlic

2 tablespoons olive oil

¼ cup red wine



Topping:

¼ cup pitted Kalamata olives, chopped

1/3 cup ¼-inch-diced white onion

2 tablespoons coarsely chopped Italian parsley

1 teaspoon minced garlic

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Kosher salt and pepper to taste

About 1/3 cup drained, crumbled feta cheese

1. Read recipe all the way through before beginning.

2. Trim steak of any outer pieces of fat or silver skin. Place the flank steak in a large food-grade, zip-top plastic bag. In a food processor or blender, combine the marinade ingredients and process to a puree. Pour marinade into the plastic bag, then press out any air, seal the bag and move meat around the bag to coat well. Marinate, refrigerated, for a minimum of 1 hour or preferably overnight, turning bag a few times.

3. Heat coals to hot or medium-hot. Remove steak from marinade, and drain well. Discard marinade.

4. While coals are heating, prepare the topping: Mix olives, onion, parsley, garlic and oil, and set aside.

5. Sprinkle steak with salt and pepper. Grill meat about 4 minutes per side for rare, or cook to desired doneness. Flank steak will be most tender when grilled to rare or medium-rare.

6. Let steak sit about 5 minutes before serving, allowing juices to settle. Slice thinly at an angle across the grain. Keeping the slices together, transfer to a clean, warm platter, and spoon any juices onto meat. Stir up reserved topping mixture, then pour it over the slices. Scatter with feta.



Garlic Balsamic Marinated Tomatoes with Baby Arugula

Makes 6 servings

4 very large (or 6 medium) beefsteak tomatoes, a mixture of red and yellow, if available

6 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

¼ cup balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon coarse-ground pepper

1 tablespoon finely minced garlic

3 cups baby arugula leaves, washed and spun dry

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper to taste



1. Cut the core out of the tomatoes, and slice into thick slices, about ½-inch thick. Lay slices in a 9×13-inch glass baking dish.

2. In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, balsamic vinegar, salt, pepper and garlic. Drizzle half of the marinade over tomatoes, then turn the tomatoes over and drizzle with the other half. Cover with plastic wrap, and let sit at room temperature for 1 hour before serving.

3. To serve, remove tomatoes from baking dish to a platter (save the pan with the marinade), and sprinkle them with a bit of kosher salt and some fresh-ground black pepper. Place arugula in the baking dish with the remaining marinade, and toss well. Scatter across the tomatoes, and serve immediately.



Poppy Seed Buttermilk Panna Cotta with Fresh Strawberries

Makes 6 servings

Panna cotta:

2 teaspoons unflavored gelatin (1 envelope)

2 tablespoons warm water

1 cup heavy (whipping) cream

2 cups buttermilk

½ cup sugar

2 teaspoons poppy seeds



Strawberries:

1 pint strawberries

¼ cup sugar

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1. To make the panna cotta: Sprinkle the gelatin over the water in a large heatproof bowl. Let sit for 10 minutes. Then whisk in the cream, buttermilk and sugar; the mixture will be lumpy. Place mixing bowl over a pan of simmering water. Whisk the mixture until smooth and hot, and sugar is melted. Whisk in poppy seeds.

2. Divide the mixture evenly into 6 small, glass custard dishes. Places the dishes on a baking sheet, and cover with plastic wrap. Be sure the wrap does not touch the tops of the panna cottas. Refrigerate overnight, or a minimum of 12 hours, before serving.

3. To serve: Slice strawberries into a medium bowl; sprinkle with sugar and lemon juice. Stir to combine, and let sit 20 minutes before serving. One at a time, place each dish of panna cotta in a shallow bowl of very hot water — to ½-inch from the top — for a count of 10. Remove, run a knife around the outside and unmold into individual dessert plates. Spoon the strawberries and juice on and around the panna cottas, and serve immediately.

Kathy’s note: The panna cottas can be made up to 3 days before serving, then just prepare the strawberries 20 minutes before serving.

— Recipes copyright 2003, Kathy Casey Food Studios



Red, White & Blue Herbed Potato Salad

Makes about 6 servings

2 pounds small potatoes, a mixture of red, white or gold, and blue (see note)

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano

1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives

1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil

3/4 teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

½ cup diced red onion



1. If the potatoes are tiny, keep them whole; otherwise, cut into 1-inch pieces. You should have about 6 cups. Steam potatoes until very tender, about 12 to 14 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, make dressing by whisking together vinegar, olive oil, Dijon, oregano, chives, basil, salt and pepper.

3. When potatoes are still warm, toss them with the dressing along with the red onions, and set aside until cool. Salad is best served at room temperature.

Kathy’s note: Blue potatoes are usually available at specialty grocers or farmers markets; you also can substitute all red potatoes. Potatoes are unpeeled in this recipe, giving a colorful and nutritional bonus. Be sure to toss with the vinaigrette while still very warm so they absorb lots of the flavor.

— Recipes copyright 2003, Kathy Casey Food Studios

