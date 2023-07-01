

Editor’s Note: This is the third installment of GROW’s 2023 garden-party game, a mashup of plants, design and color theory that offers a color recipe of striking 1-2-3 plant combinations for Pacific Northwest gardens each season.

WELCOME TO THE latest round of this year’s garden-party game (that I made up), where we’re looking at design through a colorful lens. Our 1-2-3 summer color recipe is grounded in green.

Green can’t help itself. From the start of collective human history, a verdant environment filled with plants and tall grasses was a sign of hospitable and nourishing conditions. Our very lives once hinged on green. To this day, there’s something about cool green shade that’s soothing.

Ingredients

● Vine maple (Acer circinatum) is a small multistemmed tree with a graceful, twisting form. You’ll find this West Coast native in the community of forest understory plants from southern Alaska to northern California. Vine maple grows in partial sun to full shade; foliage might scorch in full sun. Shady conditions result in a sprawling open form, while growth is upright and dense with more sun. Spring growth emerges lime green flushed with crimson before ripening to a pleasing grass green in summer.

● I’m sure you’ve heard the old line about hostas — there’s the green one and the variegated one. In fact, the numerous forms and expansive color range of this shade-loving perennial are mind-boggling. You can have brilliant chartreuse, quilted leaves spreading to 6 feet wide, or upright clumps of delicately variegated cream and mint green, or turquoise blue leaves streaked with gold and green. There’s a hosta for every garden, including dwarf forms that are perfect for container culture. Stalks of the sometimes-fragrant, late-summer blooms in white or pale lavender are practically incidental to the real show.

● Northern sea oats (Chasmanthium latifolium) is an unexpected but delightful addition to a shade garden. Upright fountains of attractive blue-green, bamboolike foliage grow 3 to 4 feet tall, but flat flower spikes nodding along slender stems are the real attraction. The curious oatlike seed heads shimmer in the slightest breeze. A North American native, this perennial ornamental grass thrives in fertile moist soil but tolerates dry conditions with more shade.

Mix to combine

Because it’s summer and living is supposed to be easy, let’s keep this simple. This planting begs for a relaxed, unstudied composition. Site this trio where you’d like a bit of cool shade populated with easy-care plants that ask nothing of you during the hottest months. Planted around the base of the vine maple, the bold foliage of a hosta or three creates a visual still point and offers contrast to the fine texture of Northern sea oats.

While this recipe is designed for summer, its charms extend beyond the growing season, when vine maple foliage takes on shades of gold, orange and red. Autumn color varies among plants, so select your tree in the fall to ensure that you’re getting one with a good show. As the weather cools, the dangling seed heads and foliage of the sea oats change from green to gold to a coppery brown, standing in the winter landscape unless it gets knocked back by snow. Hosta foliage often shifts to a buttery yellow as the plant dies back and goes dormant, leaving you space to generously plant snow crocus — like, lots! — for a colorful late-winter display before spring foliage emerges on these plants.

Water your new planting regularly. Once the plants are established, all three are fairly drought-tolerant — then again, a bit of time at the end of a hose on a screaming hot day sounds pretty good.