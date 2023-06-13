Please tell us why you love your pickup. Because clearly you do: Three models of pickups hold the top three spots in nationwide vehicle sales. Plus, what’s better than a trip to the dump in your Ford F-150, your dog alongside?
Pacific NW magazine writer Erik Lacitis is writing about pickups and their owners. If you’d like to share your perspective, or potentially be featured in a story, email Erik at elacitis@seattletimes.com (please include your name and phone number, which we won’t publish), or fill out the form below. He might reach out to request more information or an interview.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.