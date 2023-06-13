Please tell us why you love your pickup. Because clearly you do: Three models of pickups hold the top three spots in nationwide vehicle sales. Plus, what’s better than a trip to the dump in your Ford F-150, your dog alongside?

Pacific NW magazine writer Erik Lacitis is writing about pickups and their owners. If you’d like to share your perspective, or potentially be featured in a story, email Erik at elacitis@seattletimes.com (please include your name and phone number, which we won’t publish), or fill out the form below. He might reach out to request more information or an interview.