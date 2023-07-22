Editor’s Note: Vintage Pacific NW revisits some of our favorite stories from some of our favorite magazine contributors. Check back each week for timeless classics focusing on food (by Providence Cicero and Nancy Leson, and chefs Greg Atkinson and Kathy Casey), gardening (by Valerie Easton and Ciscoe Morris), fitness (from former Fit for Life writer Nicole Tsong), architecture (from former NW Living writer Lawrence Kreisman), wine (from local guru Andy Perdue) and more.

Originally published Aug. 1, 2007

By Kathy Casey, former Taste contributor

NOT EVERYONE KNOWS how to cook — but most would like to. I’ll sometimes whip up a vinaigrette at friends’ houses when invited for dinner, and they’ll say, “Wow! How did you make that?”

So I thought I would write about three great things for beginning cooks to learn how to make. And it happens that a nice, simple meal can be built around these: a vinaigrette, a marinade and a poundcake.

Vinaigrette, no sweat

Contrary to the “standard” measurements for vinaigrette — which, in my opinion, make the vinaigrette too oily — I prefer to use 1 part vinegar to 2½ to 3 parts oil. Other essentials are a dollop of Dijon mustard, a big pinch of kosher salt and some pepper.

Those are the fundamentals, and from there you can get creative. Add a pinch of sugar or a drizzle of honey if you like it sweet. Add some garlic, lemon zest and a squeeze of citrus if you wish. Try adding grainy mustard, some chopped fresh herbs or a pinch of ground spice such as cumin or coriander, or some chipotle chili powder and lime juice for a Latin influence.

You get the picture. Start with the basics, and twist them to your taste. You can use this recipe as your vinaigrette guide to get started.

Makes 1 cup

¼ cup acid (cider, balsamic, red-wine, white-wine or rice-wine vinegar, or lemon or lime juice)

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

¾ teaspoon kosher salt (use less if adding cheese or olives)

¾ cup oil*

Flavorings, if desired



1. With a small wire whisk, in a small bowl, whisk together your acid component, Dijon mustard and salt. Then slowly whisk in the oil, adding it in a thin drizzle. Then add your flavoring components. You can keep the vinaigrette refrigerated for up to 2 weeks. Whisk well before each use. Toss with your favorite greens.

* Any of the following or a combination: mild-tasting vegetable oil (canola, olive, extra-virgin olive), or nut oils such as hazelnut or walnut (do not use nut oils for more than half of the total oil).

Marinade, easily made

This is an herb marinade to use when you are grilling. And, yes; it is very similar to a vinaigrette. But, again, you can vary the flavorings. When marinating, let’s say, a beef steak or a lamb chop, I prefer to make a fairly thick marinade and leave it on for at least 30 minutes before cooking.

If you are marinating overnight — which is great in advance — you must do it in the refrigerator. For meat items, such as beef, pork or lamb, I bring them to room temperature — still in the marinade — for one hour before cooking. Chicken can come out 30 minutes before cooking and fish 15 minutes before.

Marinates 4 to 6 portions of protein

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon minced fresh rosemary or other fresh herb

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon finely minced garlic

1/3 cup olive oil or salad oil, depending upon which herbs you are using

½ teaspoon coarse-ground black pepper or ¼ teaspoon red chili flakes

4 to 6 portions of protein, such as chicken breasts, steaks, pork loin chops, salmon, large shrimp or large portobello mushrooms

1. In a small bowl, whisk together all marinade ingredients.

2. Lay out meat or mushrooms in a shallow, nonaluminum baking pan. Spoon half the marinade on the top side of each portion, and rub it around, then flip the protein and spoon on the remaining marinade, being sure that all surfaces are covered.

3. Cover pan with plastic wrap, and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or up to overnight.

4. When ready to cook, heat grill to medium-high heat, then brush grill lightly with oil. Be sure the grill is hot before placing meat or mushrooms on it. Sprinkle both sides of food with kosher salt, and grill on the first side, being sure not to move it until there is a good charred grill mark. Discard any leftover marinade.

5. Grill to desired doneness. No specific time can be given, as it will depend on your heat and what you are grilling.

Poundcake in two shakes

Then there’s dessert. With this recipe, you also can add in variations such as chocolate chips, lemon or orange zest, fresh ginger, edible lavender flowers — the choices are numerous. This is a delicious cake to serve as is or with fresh fruit and a dollop of whipped cream. It also makes a tasty brunch treat.

Makes 1 cake, 10 to 12 generous slices

Butter or nonstick cooking spray and flour for preparing pans

2 cups all-purpose flour, measured by the scoop and sweep method (level off with a straight edge)

1½ teaspoons baking powder

8 ounces (2 sticks) butter (I like to use salted), at room temperature

1¼ cups sugar

4 eggs

1½ teaspoons real vanilla extract



1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees F.

2. Prepare a 9-by-5-by-3-inch loaf pan by greasing or spraying first and then lightly dusting with flour. Tap out any excess flour.

3. In a small bowl, sift together the flour and baking powder. (Sometimes I just whisk them together to incorporate the baking powder and forget the sifting!) Set aside.

4. In an electric mixer, combine butter and sugar, and mix with beater attachment on medium speed for about 2 minutes, or until fluffy. Halfway through mixing, stop mixer and scrape the sides of the bowl with a rubber spatula, being sure to get down to the bottom of the bowl.

5. Next, add eggs and vanilla, and mix on medium-high speed for 1 minute. When the eggs and vanilla are beaten in, stop the mixer and add half of the dry ingredients into the creamed mixture. Turn mixer on slow speed just until flour is incorporated, then raise speed to medium and mix for 30 seconds. Turn off mixer, and add remaining dry ingredients. Turn mixer on slow to incorporate flour, then raise speed to medium and mix for 1 minute. If you are adding flavorings and “goodies” such as lemon peel, chocolate chips or lavender, now is the time to stir them in.

6. With a rubber spatula, scrape the batter into the prepared pan, being sure batter fills all the corners. Smooth out batter on the top, and then tap pan sharply on the counter to release any air bubbles.

7. Bake in preheated oven for about 1 hour and 5 minutes or until a cake tester — or bamboo skewer or toothpick — inserted into the center comes out clean, without gooey batter stuck to it. If the tester does not come out clean, then bake cake for another 5 to 10 minutes until the tester comes out clean. Halfway through the baking time, carefully rotate the pan in case there are hotter or colder zones in your oven. When done, this cake will be rich golden brown on top and slightly coming away from the edges of the pan.

8. Remove cake from the oven, and let it rest on a rack for 5 to 10 minutes. Then slide a paring knife around the sides to help loosen the cake, and turn cake out onto a rack to cool for at least 30 minutes before serving.