THE SUCCESS OF our plantings comes down to taking care of the soil they are rooted in. While not as enchanting as a beautiful bloom or as delicious as a bowlful of berries, healthy soil is the foundation of a healthy garden.

In addition to sunlight, plants rely on water, oxygen and nutrients to grow. Soil is the medium that determines whether those inputs are available to your plants and balanced in a way that promotes growth.

This probably isn’t news to you, but most gardeners work too hard. Soil tests evaluate conditions and help you target your efforts, eliminating costly and potentially toxic effects of overfertilizing.

A simple squeeze test gauges the “workability” of your soil (its readiness for planting). Compress a handful of garden soil into a ball. Soil that is too wet to work will form a heavy clump and might even drip water. Digging in soggy conditions can damage a soil’s structure, creating impenetrable clods that hinder roots.

Dry soil, when squeezed, won’t hold together. This isn’t typically a problem in our spring gardens but will be a factor during the coming dry season. Water well before planting. A handful of soil that forms a clump that easily breaks apart when prodded is ready to plant. Grab your trowel.

Another easy DIY soil test provides clues to the composition and structure of your garden soil. Add a small scoop of soil to a lidded jar filled with water, and vigorously shake until everything is mixed into suspension. A tiny squirt of dish detergent encourages soil particles to separate, which will give you a cloudy slurry of soil and water.

Next, place the jar on a well-lit level surface, and wait a couple of days for the contents to settle into distinct layers. Sand, the heaviest particle, will sink to the bottom. Silt, made up of pulverized rock and minerals, will form the next layer, and clay, the lightest particle, will form the top layer.

Soil that contains more clay than sand retains moisture but is easily compacted with little space for oxygen and often drains poorly. Sandy soil is very porous and typically low in organic material. Water drains freely but leaches nutrients. Fortunately, adding compost and organic material, like dried leaves and garden trimmings, increases the porosity of clay and acts like a moisture and nutrient retaining sponge in sandy soil.

Most nurseries carry a simple test that you can use to assess soil pH (how acid or alkaline it is). Ideal soil pH is slightly on the acid side of neutral. Why does it matter? Because, even if nutrients are present, they become locked up and unavailable to your plants if pH conditions are out of balance. Heads up: Pacific Northwest soils are naturally acidic because rainfall leaches alkaline elements.

For gardeners looking to receive a comprehensive snapshot of the health and fertility of their garden soil, it’s time to look to the pros. After collecting and submitting soil samples to a certified lab, you’ll receive an assessment of major soil nutrients, such as nitrogen, potassium and phosphorus (NPK); micronutrients; pH; and present levels of organic matter, accompanied by a guide to help you interpret the results. The King Conservation District (KCD) is a nonregulatory, taxpayer-funded district whose mission is promoting sustainable practices that protect our region’s natural resources. Residents who live in the KCD service area, which includes most of the cities and unincorporated areas in King County, are eligible for up to five free soil tests. Visit kingcd.org/programs/better-soils for more information.



