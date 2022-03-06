I’D BEEN TO Whidbey Island a dozen times, but I don’t know why I’d never noticed the pay phones.

More so than most, I should have, because I didn’t even acquire a cellphone until 2006, and it was a dumb phone at that. A smartening up — to the cheapest Android I could find — wouldn’t come until 2019, when the radio-industry product I was responsible for, and me with it, were sold to a company in Ohio, a company that laid me off two months before I found myself in a 2020 Thanksgiving pandemic rental with my family in downtown Langley, wondering how it all had gone so far south, so quickly.

It wasn’t that I was out of work then, as you might imagine at that moment, when so many Americans were. After the layoff, I’d swiftly snared a job with a firm that did truly righteous work, but the person I was reporting to — whose parents lived on Whidbey, no less — was not my pint of beer, to put it (extremely) mildly.

When you’re not crazy about yourself, it helps to look outside. And on Whidbey, there’s a lot to look at: the trees, the Sound, the shops, the usefulness of Useless Bay. It’s a long island, 60 miles darn near, with communal permutations running rural to suburban, but never too swiftly.

It was then that I started noticing these phone booths, and wondering whether the phones worked. Lo and behold, they did, and for some damn reason, I felt like I could, too, at the time. And I did, eventually, at a place I now love.

Researching this week’s cover piece reminded me that people don’t really talk anymore. More often than not, we miscommunicate, be it over text or email or Twitter. Pay phones made our communication worth something; waste a conversation, and you just wasted a quarter.

On Whidbey, those pay phones are free — and may they ever be.

On a Saturday in January, I visited a friend named Marq (yes, with a q) who used to live in Georgetown. We bopped around the island, passing — and occasionally stopping — at one pay phone after another, and eventually we chartered a cab to a fabulously rustic American Legion Hall in South Whidbey.

We walked into this log-cabin structure and ordered $20 worth of pull tabs, one of which was good for $100. Our drinks essentially paid for, we came to learn that the bartender was a pro-wrestling aficionado, and she had written a novel about that sport. Money well-earned, money well-lent, money well-burned, money well-spent.