Look, I’ll tell you my story. Yeah, I fell for a phony Bank of America phishing email. I didn’t lose money but I ended up having to change a lot of passwords. And I sure just took a second look at a phony Amazon email. For this story, I interviewed via WhatsApp a guy who claims he’s in Lagos, Nigeria, and told me how he scammed American women looking for romance. I even have a 39-page PDF with his tips.
So now I need your story about scam emails, texts, phone calls and online encounters. Romance, phony jobs, shady business deals; the scams go on. Consumers lost a record $8.8 billion in 2022, says the FTC.
Email Erik Lacitis at elacitis@seattletimes.com, including your phone number, or fill out the form below. We won’t publish your response but might reach out for more information or to request an interview.
