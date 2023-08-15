Look, I’ll tell you my story. Yeah, I fell for a phony Bank of America phishing email. I didn’t lose money but I ended up having to change a lot of passwords. And I sure just took a second look at a phony Amazon email. For this story, I interviewed via WhatsApp a guy who claims he’s in Lagos, Nigeria, and told me how he scammed American women looking for romance. I even have a 39-page PDF with his tips.

So now I need your story about scam emails, texts, phone calls and online encounters. Romance, phony jobs, shady business deals; the scams go on. Consumers lost a record $8.8 billion in 2022, says the FTC.

Email Erik Lacitis at elacitis@seattletimes.com, including your phone number, or fill out the form below. We won’t publish your response but might reach out for more information or to request an interview.