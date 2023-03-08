Photographer: Tim Reagan

Photo taken: Feb. 6, 2023, at Discovery Park in Seattle

Photographer’s description: “I decided to go over to Discovery Park beach near the West Point Lighthouse as a storm was coming in. I was hoping that the sky would show off — and was not disappointed. When I saw that I would be able to frame up the lighthouse with the driftwood, it was an opportunity I could not pass up. Sony A7III, with Tamron 17-28 mm, f/2.8 lens.”

Critique: “What a treat to live in a place with an urban park that can feel so remote. And what another treat to share this photo with our readers. Your instincts were spot-on, and you were there as the sun got under the clouds while the beach glows in that soft light. The way the driftwood and clouds work together to funnel the eye toward the lighthouse is impressive. Thanks for submitting to Reader’s Lens!”

