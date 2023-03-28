ON OUR LAST MORNING in New Orleans a few years back, after a scrumptiously nonstop week of beignets, po-boys, jambalayas and jazz, we grabbed some unexpected souvenirs — muffulettas from the city’s famous Central Grocery & Deli.

A friend had asked us to fly back one of the behemoths the grocery-deli is credited with inventing: a supersized round of sesame bread layered with salami, ham, mortadella, provolone, Swiss, olive salad and who knows what else. They made a feast even after a five-hour flight and a day in the fridge.

We got to sample the savory sandwiches again this year, though not because we or any friends had returned to The Big Easy. We got them via Goldbelly, one of the major national companies where restaurants and other food producers can ship their signature dishes around the country. Chicago deep-dish pizza, Philly cheesesteaks, New York cheesecake, Texas BBQ — every icon is available for a price.

Surveying the options is exciting but disorienting, like a radio Top 40 list. If we wanted fried chicken from Willie Mae’s Scotch House in New Orleans, where we couldn’t wait through the long line before our long-ago flight home, $129.95 would deliver dinner and sides for four to six people. How about Zahav, the award-winning Philly restaurant that wasn’t offering its signature lamb shoulder during our 2013 anniversary getaway? $279.95 would procure the 4-pound dish, plus rice, sauce, pitas, side salads and desserts for six. I never did make it to Russ & Daughters in Manhattan when visiting my father, but its $195 six-person spread of bagels, cream cheese, Nova lox, babka and coffee is a lot less than a plane ticket, even though it comes sans dad.

Plenty of friends and acquaintances swear by the Goldbelly service for gifts or special events, to rekindle fond taste memories or (especially during COVID-19 quarantine) to travel a little without leaving our kitchens.

Indeed, the muffulettas we ordered this winter lived up to our put-the-deli-in-delicious memories. That pick also was particularly well-suited to a shipping service: ready-to-eat, habitually prepackaged even in its normal habitat, with a reputation for tasting even better a day or two old. I suspect many other orders wouldn’t taste the same or provide such instant gratification after the time and reheating requirements (the Zahav lamb, for instance, arrives most of the way through its three-day preparation process, but still requires an hour or so of baking, basting and judgment calls).

The sandwiches were great fun to eat, but left a strange mental aftertaste. Part of it was the lack of context, a place-defining dish divorced from its place. Part was the standard gap between dining out and takeout. After chewing it over, though, it felt bigger and more societal, a foodie parallel to the diminished thrill of book collecting in the internet era. Traveling, in addition to regional dining, once meant stopping by every used bookstore I could access, hunting for treasures on the shelves and occasionally exulting in crossing a rare edition or obscure title off my list. Now I type a title into AbeBooks, and it arrives at my door days later.

There’s still value in getting to try a famous dish, even the shipped version, and when I lived in other states, I would have loved to order the Seattle dishes I so dearly missed. Surprisingly, though, Seattle isn’t a particularly hot spot on Goldbelly, with only a handful of local options. (Pike Place Fish Market and Pike Place Chowder are popular among what’s there, Goldbelly’s spokespeople say.) Why? I inquired among friends and restaurateurs on Facebook and email — other behemoths of our modern society. Some producers wouldn’t want to deal with the hassle or didn’t think it would be profitable … or hadn’t heard of it … or had reached out and never heard back … or thought the market wasn’t there or that it just wasn’t a Seattle sort of service.

“Maybe the key is place. The PNW/Seattle experience is place — whether the mood of the weather, the wet slog that earned you your dinner, the crisp outline of snow on the Olympics or the sunshine that reminds you — furtively — that you are indeed still alive. Package that in a box to go, and it’ll sell,” suggests local author Susan Turner.

That’s the poetic version. There’s also the practical: “Shipping logistics are fairly terrible from Seattle. There’s a reason most DTC (direct to consumer) food companies do fulfillment from East of the Mississippi,” writes Chris Young, founder of Combustion Inc., ChefSteps and other food-related businesses.

Or perhaps a combination? J.M. Enos of Lark, Slab Sandwich and Cora Pizza (places I’d want a shipment from if I moved away), thinks the logistics would be a nightmare, profits would be doubtful, their food wouldn’t travel well — and it wouldn’t sit quite right. She writes, “I think I’m a local yokel in my heart: Go to a place and love what you can experience there, but love your locals the rest of the time. The connections when we travel are so great, and the connecting with other diners and staff when I eat out in Seattle are half the experience, as well.”

I’ll wait for another New Orleans trip for my chance at Willie Mae’s chicken, and treasure all we’ve got here in the meantime. And if I can’t make it to Zahav for lamb and Moroccan Carrots, at least that restaurant has a cookbook for another way to re-create the experience.

Moroccan Carrots

Serves 4 to 6

6 large carrots, peeled

Kosher salt

1 garlic clove, minced

¼ cup olive oil

¼ cup orange juice

2 tablespoons lemon juice

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro

1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint

1 teaspoon ground Aleppo pepper

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon salt



1. Put the carrots in a large, deep skillet, and just barely cover with water.

2. Add a pinch of salt. Cook over medium-high heat until the carrots are just beginning to soften, 10-12 minutes.

3. Remove the carrots with a slotted spoon and set aside; reserve the cooking liquid. When they are cool enough to handle, cut the carrots in half-moons and set aside.

4. Simmer the carrot-cooking liquid until reduced and almost syrupy, about 10 minutes. Add the garlic, and cook for about 1 minute more. Off the heat, add the oil, orange juice, lemon juice, cilantro, mint, Aleppo pepper, cumin and 1 teaspoon salt. Whisk well to combine. Toss the carrots in the mixture, and refrigerate before serving.

— From “Zahav” by Michael Solomonov and Steven Cook