BUNNIES BROWSING IN the garden is a tale as old as Peter Rabbit and Mr. McGregor. However, local gardeners are fed up with rabbits ravaging their plants.

Rabbit populations boom and bust. Your average mama bunny can birth 20 babies in a year, beginning when she is 3 months old. The math is staggering. There are lots of reasons why the Puget Sound rabbit population is dramatically increasing, including fewer predators, hospitable weather and that alarmingly robust breeding capacity. But I’m guessing you’re more interested in knowing how to prevent these adorable pests from devouring your garden.

Karen Chapman is an expert in gardening alongside wildlife and is the author of “Deer-Resistant Design.” “There’s no easy answer,” she says. “Rabbits are much harder to deal with than deer.” Ray Larson, the curator of Living Collections at Washington Park Arboretum and the Center for Urban Horticulture, has been battling an exploding rabbit population for years. “We’ve talked to state agencies seeking advice, and unfortunately there isn’t much to be done in a garden setting,” he says. “They love plant cover and lots of things to eat.” In other words: gardens.

More on bunnies What’s up with all these rabbits everywhere?

Garden center shelves offer numerous products that essentially allow gardeners to fake the presence of a predator by including ingredients such as fox urine or blood meal. Other formulas are based on plant oils, including castor bean, cedarwood, clove and peppermint. Available in liquid or granular form, the products are applied to create (and maintain) a barrier perimeter that repels pests, including rabbits. Other off-the-shelf fixes discourage pests by creating a “nasal irritation” or have an offensive taste with ingredients such as putrefied egg solids, garlic oil and hot pepper.

Advertising

Those of you reading closely probably have detected a common denominator for each of the above strategies: a foul stench. Some gardeners swear by a product and claim the smell is passing. Others can’t get past infusing their beloved growing space with eau de slaughterhouse.

Another option to fortify your garden is to establish a physical wire barrier, both above and below ground, to discourage browsing and burrowing bunnies. Gardeners at the Arboretum and CUH have taken to constructing hardware cloth enclosures around all new plantings — a laborious task, and a distracting garden feature among all your beautiful beds and borders.

Over on the Eastside, crews at Bellevue Botanical Garden rely on protecting plants with artful wire cages or cloches. BBG director James Gagliardi says rabbits are a hot topic in horticulture just now. “Our best solution in the garden has been a mechanical defense,” he says. “The materials for the cloches are the same as those used to make rabbit cages, so it makes sense they would help keep rabbits out.” Pro tip: Watch the BBG website (bellevuebotanical.org) to find out when its next (incredibly popular) wire cloche workshop will be held.

Or maybe you can plant your way out of this rabbit hole. “The only common ground I have noticed to date is [both deer and rabbits] leave fragrant plants, such as lavender, sage, rosemary, thyme and Geranium macrorrhizum, alone,” Chapman tells me in an email. Maybe it’s time to let your herbs mingle with your other plantings.

A quick online search for “rabbit-proof plants” reveals numerous other planting options, including anything in the Allium family, artemisia and lamb’s ear. However, I’m not sure anyone has told the rabbits. Most browsing animals will eat just about anything when they are hungry.

Before you give up on your garden or resort to more lethal means, you might try adopting Gagliardi’s perspective: “Sometimes patience, promoting ecological diversity and accepting fluctuation in the natural food chain is our best bet.”