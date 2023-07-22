LIKE IT OR NOT, the learning curve of a gardener probably will be marked with at least a few horticultural failures.

It’s relatively easy to have a glorious garden in the flush of spring and early summer. From spring bulbs and blossoming trees to early-season perennials, through the tender salad days of the vegetable patch and June’s first ripe strawberry, the early days of the growing season are bountiful and sweet.

Then summer digs in, the rains vanish, the sun beats down and the garden forces us to remove those dewy rose-colored glasses. It’s not nearly as pleasant as gathering peonies and plucking berries, but most plant losses hold valuable garden lessons.

Most seasoned gardeners worth their stash of plastic nursery pots and dirty fingernails have killed at least as many plants as those that live on in their beds and borders. Or maybe that’s just me. Quickly shuffling through my stash of plant tags tellingly reveals episodes of zonal denial and evidence that my dreams for the garden are predicated on far more hours than life will accommodate. Oh, and benign neglect.

Over the years, I’ve planted and lost scores of astilbes, Joe-Pye weed (Eutrochium spp., formerly Eupatorium) and a dramatic leopard plant (Ligularia dentata ‘Britt-Marie Crawford’) with deep burgundy leaves, before finally admitting that these border beauties won’t thrive in my sandy, well-drained soil without regular summer irrigation to a degree that apparently I am unable (or more likely unwilling) to furnish. It might sound flip, but these losses, which I refer to as “grow it, kill it, know it” lessons, tend to imprint on my garden psyche in a way that instructional plant tags and nursery signage often fail to.

We gardeners hate to lose plants. Maybe it’s a stalwart shrub that came with the house but blocks the windows in the living room; an underwhelming division from a generous gardening friend; or a tough, if somewhat garish survivor that withstands anything — if it has roots, shoots and a bloom, however weak or unsatisfying, we campaign for its survival.

At the same time, we lament constant garden chores, wail at a seeming never-ending battle with pests and yearn for more planting space. Which begs the question: Why do we spend our precious time, energy and resources on plants that disappoint and dismay? This is your permission slip to remove plants guilty only of failing to please.

My gardening experience and enjoyment multiplied exponentially when I made peace with the fact that my conditions and gardening habits are far better suited to cultivating plants that naturally adapt to summer dry conditions. This includes Mediterranean sub-shrubs such as germander, rosemary and lavender, as well as West Coast native evergreen huckleberry, ceanothus and mock orange, all of which furnish the garden with structure, blooms and fragrance. The shady bed where astilbes went to die is now filled with resilient hostas, a variety of sturdy ferns and rhizomatous Solomon’s seal. In my experience, the variegated form (Polygonatum odoratum ‘Variegatum’) is a less aggressive spreader.

As anyone who has tended a garden over a number of years can tell you, nothing is static. Change is fundamental to growing. Plant growth and maturity create shifting levels of sun and shade. Woody plant roots affect available moisture, as do quixotic weather patterns. Likewise, our lives, interests and abilities also alter with the passage of time. Our garden of yesterday, last year or last decade might not be ideal for our lives and the growing conditions of today.

No more seasons of discontent. Put those previous disappointments and that hard-earned understanding to work, and dare to remove weak, struggling and unsatisfying plants.