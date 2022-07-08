THE TENUOUS STATE of the planet has propelled Brian Footen of Seattle to take a trip.

I learned about Footen’s ambitious adventure to digitally map 1,200 miles of Puget Sound by kayak through friend Rob Casey, an established Seattle paddler, photographer and author of a book about stand-up paddle boarding.

The mainstory A kayaking scientist maps the impacts of climate change on Puget Sound waterways

Characters who single-handedly tackle macro issues the way Footen calls attention to the increasing ravages of climate change intrigue me. I have spent decades monitoring the fragile ecosystem of the towering forests of California’s coast redwoods, where only 4% of old-growth trees remain because of logging. Pacific Northwesterners know this story all too well, as swaths of clear-cut slash throughout the region attest.

Footen, 56, has seen the degradation up close, as many of us who spend time in wild places have. But the vast majority of us remain unmoved even as blocks of polar ice liquefy and carbon-storing tropical forests are leveled daily.

Spending much of my life hiking, biking and surfing in remote settings has made it increasingly difficult to reconcile the lip service that people give to ecology instead of doing anything tangible to reverse the rapid decline.

Advertising

Enter Footen, who is hellbent on turning the preservation of waterways into a national conversation to save us from centuries of neglect.

After spending four years on a fishing trawler in Alaska, Footen attended The Evergreen State College in the late 1980s to quench his thirst for science. He did graduate-level water-quality research for a class called Marine Terrestrial Habitats.

After graduating, Footen remained tethered to the water as a fish biologist for Native American tribes. He now is trying to find a louder megaphone to get traction on something that should matter to all of us.

The course Footen chose has its roots in a 1979 family visit to Tacoma. “This is one magical summer in Puget Sound that helped me shape my future,” he says.

Footen recalls traveling to Fox Island on the other side of the Tacoma Narrows Bridge, where clams squirted water into the air and sand dollars carpeted the sea’s bottom. Footen couldn’t find traces of sand dollars when returning to the locale last fall to create a scientific baseline for future researchers to compare.

Footen hopes to save an enduring piece of the Pacific Northwest by revealing the waterway’s changes through immersive imagery found on his website, EarthViews.

“The entire planet is regularly photographed by satellites, but detailed documentation and discovery can only happen on the water,” he says.