Photographer: Ronan Annee

Photo taken: Aug. 25, 2021, North Cascades

Photographer’s description: “I was backpacking up to Cloudy Pass and Lyman Lakes in the North Cascades and had a beautiful sunset one evening. Taken with Nikon D3400.”

Critique: “Oooh. Thanks for giving our readers one last glimpse of summer, as this issue publishes well into autumn. This is a gorgeous photo of a magnificent place on a beautiful evening. I love how the sun on the ridge and the plants in the foreground parallel each other, making a sort of mountain sandwich. Perfectly exposed to keep shadow detail and not lose anything in the highlights, and the color balance here is also fantastic. Thanks for sharing with Reader’s Lens!”

Below is a gallery of previous Reader’s Lens picks. Share your recent photo from around the Northwest. Submit online at seattletimes.com/submit-photos. Our favorite will appear in this spot next week. We judge the year’s best and award prizes in December.