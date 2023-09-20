SETTLE INTO A comfy chair, grab a book (and/or the remote) and set out a coaster to complete the scene. It’s time for a literary introduction to a few notorious drinks found on page and screen.

Amontillado

“I have received a pipe of what passes for Amontillado, and I have my doubts.”

This is the phrase spoken by the unnamed protagonist of Edgar Allan Poe’s short story “The Cask of Amontillado”; it is an ordinary phrase in itself but, to a self-professed wine connoisseur, it forms an irresistible challenge, a chance to prove one’s palate against the crime of wine fraud. The protagonist might well have his doubts, however, since there is no actual Amontillado in the story at all.

Amontillado, by itself, is innocent. It is a type of sherry; specifically, a happy medium between a light, fruity, unaged fino sherry and a dark, earthy, aged oloroso, a golden, oak-aged, medium-dry sherry much prized among the pinky-raisers in America and Europe in Poe’s day.

The offer was appealing enough to entice a wine connoisseur down to a dank, dungeonlike catacomb — despite his terrible hacking cough — to sample it. It remains unclear what the narrator’s specific beef is with this wine connoisseur (theories range from a personal slight of some kind to 1,000 tiny blows to madness), but whatever it was, was enough to make him wall the man up in the cellar and let him slowly die alone in an airless vertical tomb.

And, ironically, since the eponymous pipe (cask) of Amontillado in the story does not exist, the only thing either character in the story actually drinks is Médoc, a fruity red Bordeaux — a wine too apparently ordinary to merit much remark in the narrative — that the narrator plies his frenemy and himself with to spur the story to its dastardly conclusion. And serving your wine-snob enemy a “meh” wine just before killing him so he has to die with mediocre tasting notes on his tongue is, I think, the real revenge.

The Orange Blossom

“Personally, Perry didn’t care what he drank, for he was not much of a drinker. Dick, however, was choosy, and in bars his usual choice was an Orange Blossom. From the car’s glove compartment Perry fetched a pint bottle containing a ready-mixed compound of orange flavoring and vodka.”

One really would not expect or even desire a sophisticated palate from Dick Hickock and Perry Smith — the two maniacs who went on the world’s nastiest road trip in 1965 and murdered an entire family for the contents of an imaginary safe — but a couple things must be noted from this passage, which comes from Truman Capote’s narrative nonfiction classic “In Cold Blood.”

Firstly, an Orange Blossom is not orange juice and vodka (that, even in those days, was referred to as simply “orange and vodka” or, more commonly, a “screwdriver”). An Orange Blossom is a slightly more sophisticated Prohibition-era combination of gin, orange juice and sweet vermouth, which is probably why Dick supposedly ordered it in bars. But secondly, Dick and Perry’s preference for orange juice and vodka as a road drink might be real, or might be one of many possible moments of poetic license on the part of Capote, since the screwdriver actually was his drink of choice at the time, and that might be too much of a coincidence. Dick really seems more like a cheap whiskey guy to me, but feel free to disagree.

‘Pin’

“The sun made its usual round of the house as the afternoon ripened into evening. I had a drink. And another. And yet another. Gin and pineapple juice, my favourite [sic] mixture, always double [sic] my energy.”

Sometimes extolled as a masterpiece of literature, sometimes banned for being shocking, Vladimir Nabokov’s novel “Lolita” is known for many iconic lines, scenes and moments, but in all the hubbub, its signature drink is generally forgotten.

Referred to occasionally as “‘pin” by the book’s protagonist, Humbert Humbert, the drink is a simple combination of gin (brand and variety unspecified) and pineapple juice (and, since the book was published in 1955, I’m guessing that means canned pineapple juice). This is a somewhat pleasing combination; gin agrees well with tart fruit juice (which is why it is so often combined with citrus), but there is also something poetic in the composition as well, suggesting as it does something tart-yet-sweet (Lo herself) with something far more adult and brackish (Humbert Humbert).

Sipped by an adult man in the company of a too-young girl, the metaphor is difficult to ignore, particularly since Nabokov, known for his subtlety, could have written anything into Humbert’s glass, and chose that.

Bourbon and advocaat

“I’ll just set my bourbon and advocaat right there.”

So says Jack Torrance, famously, in 1980’s “The Shining,” directed by Stanley Kubrick, and, accordingly, the combination of bourbon and advocaat, when prepared on purpose, is thus often called a Jack Torrance. Never mind that the drink is an accident, created when Jack is bumped into by a possibly dead/possibly imaginary waiter at a possibly imaginary 1920s soiree in the ballroom of the Overlook Hotel one night. Jack has a bourbon on the rocks in his hand, and the waiter spills three flutes of advocaat on his clothes and into his drink, inadvertently creating a beverage that Jack doesn’t even drink in the film.

But nothing in Kubrick movies is an accident, and this “waiter” turns out to be the hotel’s previous murderous caretaker and Jack’s psychological counterpart, so we must consider why it was that of all the drinks in all the bottles in all the world, Kubrick chose to fill those glasses with the gooey yellow beverage.

In the novel, Jack drinks gin martinis, but advocaat is a Dutch liqueur, rather like a premixed drinkable eggnog custard made with eggs, sugar and brandy, a drink that derives its name from the Dutch term for lawyer (advocaat) or, possibly, the Nahuatl word for avocado (ahuacatl) borrowed by early Dutch colonizers of northern Brazil along with the recipe for a creamy, avocado-based drink that, lacking avocados in Europe, they reinterpreted with eggs and cream.

Its inclusion could be a bit of pastiche, because advocaat was popular in the 1920s, but the creamy drink experienced a resurgence in the 1970s and ’80s with the Snowball cocktail (advocaat, lemonade and lime juice), so it arguably was a contemporaneous drink of the moment when the film was released in 1980.

Maybe Kubrick was remarking on the cyclical nature of time via a beverage. Or, as he frequently does in the film, perhaps he was making a statement about colonialism (equally applicable to the avocado-origin interpretation of advocaat as it is to bourbon, a drink made from a Native American grain named after a French royal family), or perhaps the creamy concoction simply looked good on camera against all that ominous red.