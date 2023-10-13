Editor’s note: Pacific NW magazine’s weekly Backstory provides a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the writer’s process or an extra tidbit that accompanies our cover story. This week’s cover story takes a deep dive into Seattle’s busy, beloved Ballard Locks.

MARCH 1994. A three-month opilio crab season in the Bering Sea had just ended.

Working as a deckhand so I could be at the right place at the right time, when the weather was its foulest and the crew was exhausted, was bounty for a freelance photographer. The fiercer the weather, the better the chance I had to make a dramatic image.

At the end of the season, I lucked out and got to fly home, rather than having to stay on the boat for the trip back. And so it was that on a chilly spring day, I was at the Ballard Locks, with fiancées and families waiting for those on the F/V Northern Orion to come home. I asked the Locks tower operator, “Hey, can I come up there?” thinking it could be a picture for my story, which eventually was published by The Seattle Times and National Geographic.

The back of my photo contact sheet from that day reads: “Karen opens and closes the gates of the Locks,” which I’m sure isn’t true. But pretending to be a lock and dam operator was pretty cool.

Fast forward to November 2022, just a few months after I started at The Seattle Times. John Levesque, a former colleague from the Seattle Post-Intelligencer who is a lock-wall volunteer, wondered whether I wanted to photograph the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ annual project to scrape barnacles off the lock walls.

Down into the trenches I went. The smell was stick-to-your-nose-hairs pungent, the darkness of the tunnels lit faintly by an occasional work light. Using long poles, workers scraped hard, crusty barnacles from over their heads down to the floor, tiny patch by tiny patch.

And people volunteer for this?

The experience was transformative. I had to learn more. When I heard the 106-year-old center gates were going to be replaced this year, I felt we had a story.

Being at the Locks again brings me back to a time of calloused hands, salty hair and XTRATUF boots, when Ballard was gritty, the maritime industry was thriving and working-class people could afford to live there.

But the Ballard Locks are not just a place where boats pass through. I discovered they’re a lively campus of gardens and fish ladders, concerts and a rich biodiversity of marine life — seals and sea lions, osprey, herons and eagles — all living in the wild. And you can see them for free. There’s even parking!

Boatloads of gratitude to the numerous lock and dam operators, natural resource employees, engineers, biologists, Indigenous tribal members, fishermen, Heron Habitat Helpers, eagle spotters, Northwest Center employees, Friends of the Ballard Locks and all others who informed my vision.

For more information on the history of the Locks, check out “Waterway: The Story of Seattle’s Locks and Ship Canal” by David B. Williams, Jennifer Ott and the staff of HistoryLink.