Photographer: Dennis Westover

Photo taken: April 23, 2021, at Cattle Point on San Juan Island

Photographer’s description: “Spent three days on the island with my son and daughter-in-law doing wildlife photography. Shot the fox at Cattle Point on the south end of the island. The vixen had five kits and was nursing two more from another mother. Sony Alpha 1, 600 mm f/4, 1/1000 at f/4, ISO 800. Processed in Capture 21/Lightroom.”

Critique: “Such extraordinary faces! I’d love to know what they’re looking at. I really like this moment, how they appear to be oblivious to your presence, just going about their lives. The foxes’ different colorings are at once jarring and interesting, and the green and gold surroundings provide an excellent frame. This is one of those times when having the right gear is very helpful, as I presume the long lens made this possible. Nicely done and thanks for the submission!”

