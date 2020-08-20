GRAB A GIANT popcorn. This week’s “Then” premieres a triple feature.

The photo comes from a project that enlisted 60 writers to document baby boomers’ youthful years in the Magnolia neighborhood. Just-released “Magnolia: Midcentury Memories” is the third coffee-table book assembled this century by volunteers and represented by the Magnolia Historical Society.

With 448 pages and 450-plus photos, the volume dives into everything from military family life at Fort Lawton (now Discovery Park) to peninsula-wide immigrant roots and racist redlining, from mudslides along the Perkins Lane cliffs to the demise of the Interbay garbage dump.

In our “Then” photo, the marquee points to the photo’s date (mid-June 1963) and our first feature, the Seattle World’s Fair. The book notes that Fort Lawton was considered for the 1962 exposition site and that from the Magnolia Bridge, locals could see the eventual fairgrounds take shape.

Among memories of the fair from then-upper-grade students — most who attended Queen Anne High School, which peered over what is now Seattle Center — is that of Cheryl Peterson Bower. In the book, she tells of securing two autographs, for her and her sister, from Elvis Presley, who was at the fair to star in the marquee movie. But the crooner “signed both sides of the paper dead in the middle, making it impossible to share.”

Parked near the marquee is our second feature, a midcentury house midmove. This symbolizes a time 14 years before, when Magnolians vigorously debated whether 20 homes to the north should be condemned to make way for a combined junior high school and fieldhouse. What The Seattle Times labeled, “Seattle’s most explosive community controversy in many years” ended with a go-ahead. Some houses made dramatic treks in 1950-51 to vacant lots nearby.

“It was quite a sight for a 5-year-old to see her house being driven down the street,” Karin Barter Fielding says in the book. “It was such a big event for the family. I still talk about it.”

Our third feature is the Magnolia Theatre itself. Opening Nov. 25, 1948, with Cary Grant in “Mr. Blandings Builds His Dream House,” it was the largest commercial building in the shopping district dubbed “the Village.” Seating 985 people, it became a true community center.

Michael Musselwhite, who worked there 1959-63 as a teen, writes that a tavern was barred from buying on-screen advertising, “because children were usually in attendance,” and that changing the marquee each Monday evening took two students, a tall ladder and 2 1/2 hours.

A Magnolia blockbuster, the book uses only the right half of our “Then” photo. So consider this photo the widescreen version!