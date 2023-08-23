NORMALLY, ONE DOES NOT want things to wither on the vine — the phrase connotes that most grievous of losses, wasted potential. But in the case of Tokaji, the national wine of Hungary, withering is precisely the desired outcome.

Tokaji is born in a harsh climate that veers from bitter winter to blazing summer, a climate that makes the grapes suffer beautifully for their art and also perfectly suits the growth of a gray fungus called Botrytis cinerea, usually known as “noble rot.” The climate in question is the border of Hungary near the Carpathian Mountains — aka the ancestral home of Dracula — and while infection of ripe grapes by noble rot can destroy a crop, the moist mornings and sunny afternoons of the Tokaji region create the perfect conditions for the raisining process necessary for the production of Hungary’s storied and aristocratic wine.

There is something poetic about the idea that a rotten upbringing, can, under the right conditions, create a sweeter product. Noble rot, which, in person, looks like gray fur clinging to otherwise healthy grape clusters, pierces the skins of the grapes and allows the water within to evaporate, tiny drop by tiny drop, concentrating the flavors and sugars inside the fruit and eventually turning the grapes into little brown raisins.

Grapes properly affected by this fungus are said to be “Botrytised.” The lion’s share of Tokaji is made with Furmint grapes, on which the noble rot is encouraged to grow. To attract this desirable fungus, some vineyards simply allow nature to provide its microscopic bounty, while others help nature along by spraying the fungus directly on the vines. In Hungarian, these shriveled, dried, Botrytized grapes are called Aszu berries. Harvest is a painstaking process; grapes on the same bunch will wither unevenly, and pickers must go through the vineyards and gently pinch off the most withered first, one by one, careful not to damage the others around them before they have a chance to develop.

Though often thought of as purely a dessert wine, Tokaji is similar in profile to German rieslings and ranges from dry to extremely sweet. Dry Tokaji will be labeled as such, and look more like standard white wine, while the sweeter, more viscous ones are sometimes golden in color, as appropriate for a drink much-beloved through the ages by rich people. The sweetest, most concentrated version of Tokaji is called Eszencia and is made with the juice of Aszu berries that runs off from the vats when they are harvested. Eszencia is so high in sugars — a natural preservative — that it will still be delicious up to 200 years after it is bottled, and is considered the sweetest wine in the world. Very like dessert itself, it is sometimes called nectar and often is served in a spoon rather than a glass.

Advertising

Tokaji is not the only Botryized wine in the world; wines affected by noble rot also are produced in France, Germany, Romania, and even California and Australia. But only Tokaji produced in Hungary, and in the Tokaji region specifically, can carry the name; it was the very first item in the world subject to “appellation control.”

The first record of Tokaji production dates from the late 1500s (though it likely was produced long before that), and through the 18th and 19th centuries, it was the high-end wine of Europe’s toffs. King Louis XIV was a fan, as were Peter the Great and Napoleon III, and Franz Josef, King of Hungary, sent Queen Victoria one bottle of Tokaji on her birthday for every year she had lived. (As the queen lived into her 80s, that became quite a large shipment.)

Those of you who enjoy a bit of English literature might recognize Tokaji under its Anglicized name, tokay, which aristocrats like to swizzle in period romances and gaslit murder mysteries. It appears several times in the cases of Sherlock Holmes. And in Bram Stoker’s novel, Count Dracula, himself a local of Carpathia, serves a bottle of Tokaji to his dinner guest Jonathan Harker. This is particularly appropriate because Botrytis cinerea is a necrotrophic fungus, meaning it kills its host and then feasts on the remains — a natural vampire that creates something almost immortal out of its predation.