WHILE IT DID very well at the box office, “Armageddon” is not a good movie. But “Armageddon” is a great DVD, thanks in large part to Ben Affleck’s highly entertaining commentary.

An Oscar-winning screenwriter and producer, as well as a bankable actor, Affleck starred in Michael Bay’s action-packed 1998 blockbuster. He did not like the film. How do we know this? Because he said as much in the DVD extras.

“I asked Michael why it was easier to train oil drillers to become astronauts than it was to train astronauts to become oil drillers, and he told me to shut the [expletive] up,” Affleck says in what has become one of the most beloved DVD commentaries of all time.

With America’s mass pivot to streaming, bonuses such as that could be lost. There’s just one store devoted to DVDs left in Seattle: Scarecrow Video.

“I don’t think anybody suspected there would ever come a day where all but one of the video stores in Seattle would be left, but here we are,” says Matt Lynch, Scarecrow’s marketing coordinator.

Even Netflix, which was largely responsible for video stores’ demise — first with its DVD delivery service, then with streaming — has given up on this form of physical media, recently announcing that its spinoff rental service, DVD.com, would pop its last disc in the mail at the end of September.

Advertising

Scrolling through Netflix, it might seem as if there’s an endless supply of viewing options, but it actually has a fraction of the selections offered by Scarecrow, an international DVD distributor such as Midwest Tape or the Seattle Public Library As Warren Cantrell, who maintains what best can be described as a Little Free Blockbuster box in front of his West Seattle home, says, certain moods and occasions require the accompaniment of a particular film — and lord knows which streamer has the rights to it.

Thankfully, SPL and other libraries in the Puget Sound region continue to maintain and curate a vast collection of DVDs for those who either cherish the medium or don’t want to be burdened by the cost of a streaming service (or five).

The only streaming service Joseph Butler uses is a free one, Kanopy, which he accesses through his Seattle Public Library card. Butler, a part-time Metro driver who also makes doorbells for a living, lives with his wife and their 12-year-old son near the West Seattle Branch in the Admiral neighborhood.

“I can actually see it from my apartment,” he says. “That’s one of the reasons why we chose this apartment.”

A former film student, Butler says he has “learned more about cinema watching the extra stuff — supplemental discs, directors’ commentary” — on DVDs, which he’s far more fond of than any form of online consumption.

Advertising

“I’m 60, and I tend to hang on to things,” he says. “My computer’s kind of old. I grew up with physical media, even going back to quarter-inch tape, vinyl. I remember when CDs came out; that was a revelation. The durable, physical media is absolutely the way for me.

“If I have a DVD on my shelf, I know I can put it in my machine and watch it. With the internet, sometimes it’s down or glitchy, or the resolution will go in and out. I much prefer the physical stuff.”

EL EVANS UNDERSTANDS the appeal. He is the Central Branch’s adult services librarian. He describes himself as “covered in tattoos.”

“My mother was a librarian,” says Evans, who is primarily responsible for tending to the Central Branch’s DVD collection. “Seeing a person in the library behind a desk that looks like me was not an experience that I had. It makes me approachable to a certain type of person that might not feel as comfortable approaching another librarian. They’re able to say things to me that they won’t say to my co-workers.”

Evans, who grew up in Southern California’s Coachella Valley, says he “was a deadbeat working at World Market” when his mom said, “Get your life together. Go work at a library. You should probably go to school.”

So Evans wound up at the University of Washington, which has, in his estimation, “the best library program in the country.”

Advertising

“It was one of the first schools in the country to offer library and information sciences, which gave you that software background,” he says. “More traditional programs don’t concentrate so much on online cataloging, e-books, audio books. It sounds silly, but there’s a huge population of people that don’t know how to use Google or their brand-new iPhone, and we’re here to help them and walk them through that.”

Library patrons in Seattle have access to a handful of online services, among them Hoopla and Kanopy, that allow them to stream music, movies and TV shows for free. But while physical DVDs have remained popular despite this technological revolution, the CDs in the system’s collection have been largely gathering dust. Evans theorizes this is because people might have something — an old DVD player, laptop disc drive or video game console — capable of playing a DVD at home, whereas CD players are in far shorter supply.

“CDs — I don’t think they’re quite as popular these days,” says Kristina Karakhanyan, a library associate at the Greenwood Branch who started there as a student assistant while attending college. “The DVDs have kept their popularity.”

Not only is Karakhanyan in charge of the branch’s DVD collections; she also personally checks out “any new horror movies,” half-jokingly describing her taste as “kind of lowbrow.”

JOSE GARCIA, REGIONAL manager for SPL’s Southwest Region, grew up as a latchkey kid in Eastern Washington, where, he says, “I ended up in libraries out of necessity. My parents worked very late hours, so after school, we’d go to the library. And I think that’s where my love of libraries grew, that sense of discovery. I was just in awe of the reference librarian. They had this huge, wooden desk in the middle of the library, and I was like, ‘Wow.’ “

Of SPL’s A/V collection, he says it “really helps curb the inequities in our communities — folks who can’t afford to pay for subscriptions to streaming services, they’re still able to come in here and afford their entertainment needs. Then you just have folks who are really cheap.

Sponsored

“Our nonfiction DVDs have the highest circulation — cooking, crafts, health. A lot of times, they’ll be instructional or documentary-style. The blockbusters are still very popular, but art house and indie movies also do very well. Even if you have a streaming service, you don’t always have access to those.”

Elena Gutierrez, Seattle Public Library’s collections services manager, echoes this sentiment. “Oftentimes, new movies aren’t available on the streaming services people subscribe to. Recently, there was the Oscars, and some of those movies were only available on DVD. If you want first-run films, a DVD is often the only way to get it.

“Older movies like ‘The Thin Man’ — these are going to be easier to get over DVD than streaming. And for the truly nerdy among us, the DVDs often have these fun extras.”

IN 1983, A MAN named John Eldred opened a VHS rental store called Sights & Sounds in the Miracle Mile Shopping Plaza in Toledo, Ohio. By the end of that decade, he realized there was money to be made selling used videocassettes to libraries, and he started a distribution business called Midwest Tape.

Still based in Ohio, Midwest Tape now has its own streaming service, Hoopla, and provides copies of some 13 million DVD titles to 3,500 major library systems across four countries (the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand), including the Seattle Public Library. (Sadly, neither Eldred nor Sights & Sounds is with us any longer.)

“A lot of people assume physical media has just gone by the wayside,” says Kelly Weber, Midwest Tape and Hoopla Digital’s senior marketing manager. “But if you think about public libraries and their mission, they’re providing materials to all people and all populations, and that physical side is still very important. It’s not on as much of a downward trajectory as you’d see in a traditional retail environment.”

Advertising

“The video rental market is not what it used to be,” adds Weber’s colleague, Chris Schmidbauer. “We’ve all seen ‘The Last Blockbuster.’ We’re taking a ton of pride in that we’ve helped libraries become that central hub. We get new releases every week, and libraries stalk our release calendar. ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ — people couldn’t wait to get their hands on it in the library space.”

While “Top Gun: Maverick” is currently among the most popular of the 88,726 titles in Seattle Public Library’s floating collection (by way of comparison, Netflix has about 3,500 titles; Scarecrow has 145,000), the system must get creative to obtain what Gutierrez calls “hyperlocal selections.” For example, SPL recently purchased four Native American documentaries from Upstream Productions, which is run by husband-and-wife duo Sandra Johnson Osawa and Yasu Osawa, as well as four titles focusing on elements of Seattle history from local documentary filmmaker Stephen Sadis.

And then there was the quest to find enough copies of “Stranger Things.”

“We purchase pretty much everything from Midwest Tape, but ‘Stranger Things,’ Season 1 or Season 2, was only available at Target, so we literally went to Target and carried copies back,” says Kate Sellers, SPL’s technical manager.

“The cool thing about libraries is we literally have all the niches, and there’s a patron base for every niche,” she adds, noting that SPL makes every effort to fulfill patrons’ requests (typically submitted online) for certain titles.

THE SEATTLE PUBLIC LIBRARY also has four bookmobiles at its disposal, which it uses to deliver books and A/V materials to schools, group homes and retirement homes, among other locations. Located near the Northgate Mall, Northaven Senior Living is among the regular stops for Mobile Services librarian Carrie Fox and her team, and residents typically reserve their materials in advance and pick them up in a common area that also contains puzzles, board games, coffee, soft drinks, a microwave and a few personal computers.

Advertising

Donna Welty, however, is more adventurous. After walking into the Northaven common area and returning copies of “Richard Jewell” and “The Seagull” that she’d just checked out, Welty made a beeline for Fox’s freshly procured DVDs. Here, she spotted “Return to Me,” starring David Duchovny and Minnie Driver, which she’d already seen.

“Just a great love story,” Welty says of the film before coming across her “favorite movie of all time,” Stanley Kubrick’s “2001: A Space Odyssey.” That flick, along with “Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life,” accounted for half of her daily haul.

Fox derives great pleasure when a patron such as Welty picks some of the more adventurous fare she’s selected for her bookmobile travels. “When it’s gone at the end of the day, it’s a little victory.”

THERE ACTUALLY IS a Blockbuster of sorts left in Seattle, and it’s in Highland Park.

About a mile north of downtown White Center sits the home of Warren and Ashley Cantrell. Warren grew up in the Phoenix area and is the rare Seattleite who will cheer on the Arizona Cardinals when they play the Seahawks. A member of the Seattle Film Critics Society (they still exist!) and a lifelong movie buff, he had more DVDs than he knew what to do with when he and his wife came across a blue plastic box in New Orleans while on vacation.

Cantrell expected to find magazines in the blue box. Instead he found DVDs — and a Blockbuster logo on the box’s side. A little web sleuthing led Cantrell to determine this was one of several Free Blockbuster boxes sprinkled around North America, all part of a loosely organized network seeking to apply the Little Free Library concept to a form of physical media that flourishes on-screen instead of on paper.

Advertising

It wasn’t long before Cantrell placed a handcrafted Blockbuster box on the sidewalk in front of his house, stuffed it with selections from his personal DVD collection and watched as an ongoing cinematic exchange took flight.

In explaining his lifelong film obsession, Cantrell says, “When I was growing up in the ’80s, my aunt and uncle had double VCR setups, so they would go and rent movies and always tape them. They had a room in their house that was just wall to wall VHS’s. Imagine a kid in 1993 just going over to your aunt and uncle’s house, and they’ve got ‘T2’ or ‘Basic Instinct’ over there. They’d always get the stuff that was just released.

“In my mind, that was the height of what you could achieve. That room wasn’t just about watching the newest stuff. I’d go back and discover stuff. I’d watch ‘Dr. Strangelove,’ ‘Jaws’ or ‘Psycho’ — cultural touchstones. I’d find them on the shelf. It was like a kid finding a soccer ball or basketball — that was it for me.”

CANTRELL’S PRIMARY MOTIVATION for hosting a Free Blockbuster box was not necessarily to thin out his vast DVD collection, but to upgrade it.

“Say I’ve got a copy of ‘Dr. Strangelove’ on DVD. They just released a Criterion Set with Blu-ray, and I really want that. I don’t want to just throw away my old copy, so the box is the perfect solution to me.”

Cantrell monitors his box closely. If a DVD sits there for more than a month, he’ll donate it to the High Point Library. And while he doesn’t usually add discs that show up in the box to his own collection, he recently snatched three in one day.

Advertising

“One was the special edition, 10-page booklet ‘Cabaret.’ It’s one of my favorite movies,” he says enthusiastically over a tumbler of Kentucky Vintage bourbon in his basement. “It was on my birthday/Christmas list. This was sealed — the booklet special edition Blu-ray. This is what I would have bought. There was a special edition of ‘Giant,’ so I pulled that out. ‘Nirvana: Live at Reading,’ just sweet. It comes with a CD, too.”

Cantrell got up, put the Nirvana DVD in his player and cranked up the sound — nostalgia layered upon nostalgia — and delivered a monologue that could double as a mash note to DVDs for anyone who’s ever loved them.

“It’s mine, and I know it’s mine. Nothing’s gonna stand between me and what I need at that moment. The art that I enjoy most, movies and TV, it’s a soothing experience. When it’s the Fourth of July, I’ve got to watch ‘Jaws.’ If [an actor] passes away, I want to spend that evening with them, and I don’t want to flip through the streaming services and find some third-tier movie. If Philip Seymour Hoffman dies, I don’t want to watch ‘Along Came Polly’; I want to watch ‘The Master.’ I don’t want to rely on a streaming service for that.

“Sometimes I’ll come home after four Manhattans and put on ‘Fury Road.’ I might not finish ‘Fury Road’; I’ll just go right to the part where the War Boys are about to storm the rig. It’s like jamming out on a guitar solo, feeling the energy of the moment.”