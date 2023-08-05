Originally published May 8, 1994

By Lawrence Kreisman, former NW Living writer

HELLO. MY NAME IS LARRY, and I am a chinaholic. Have been for years. Can’t seem to stop, really. So many patterns, so little space. I’ve got 10 sets of fine china, both antique and new. Then there are the partial sets, and the everyday sets, and the hand-painted and decorated plates I’ve picked up over the years.

There are also five or six patterns I’ve eyed on my frequent “window shopping” browses through local chinaware stores. And those china companies know it. They keep coming out with new designs and quietly, without warning, discontinuing others — sometimes before a person can buy a complete set. What will I do if Nikko discontinues that wonderful William Morris design before I commit to it?

Trio, Royal Glimmer, Plymouth, Lucia and Diamante are names that mean nothing to some people, but to the chinaholic are as instantly recognizable as patterns by Villeroy, Mikasa, Minton, Lenox and Ginori. Then there are the old family heirloom and antique and secondhand store finds that are long out of production, like my parents’ lilac-patterned Aynsley or the late Dorothy Bullitt’s everyday Minton.

Chinaholics have a jargon all their own. A true chinaholic instantly can distinguish between a deep plate and flat plate, cream soup and bouillon, coffee and tea cup, and easily justify why having eight or 12 of each kind is absolutely necessary.

No, I don’t entertain that often. But that’s not the point, is it? Few of my dinner guests have the same appreciation for porcelain and ornament that I have. Sometimes I think it’s obsessive, decadent and totally unreasonable to have so many plates, so many cups and saucers. What will become of them in the earthquake? How will I recycle the multicolored shards into new place settings?

I take comfort in knowing I am not alone.

So what’s so great about china or porcelain? There’s nothing new in it. Earthenware was used for serving and sipping in Europe and Asia for many thousands of years. The damask tablecloth didn’t come until relatively late: the 12th century. But by the Renaissance, with fork and napkin in hand, civilized dining had begun. All that needed to happen was the introduction of porcelain to Holland and England from Asia via the Dutch East India Company.

Porcelain is translucent. It is also nonporous, making it ideal for holding food and sauces without absorbing them. Europeans tried to duplicate the Asian formulas and, in 1709, John Boettger of Dresden, Germany, succeeded. From then on, porcelain factories emerged in Germany, England and France. Hand-painted dinnerware was highly prized and equally highly priced. But with industrialization and the factory process also came the transfer process, which gave manufacturers the ability to reproduce the most ornate decorative motifs on decals that were transferred to the surface of the dish. Glazed and refired, these became the backbone of the industry.

And speaking of bone, the English refined traditional porcelain by using crushed bone or bone ash in the clay mix for a whiter, brighter finish that we know as “bone china.” Check out the label on the back of your Minton, Royal Doulton or Wedgwood. From neoclassical to Egyptian revival, from Chinese to cubist, chinaware patterns reflect interior design and decoration trends of the period. Some patterns, like those of the Royal Copenhagen, Wedgwood or Haviland Limoges factories, have been in continuous production for hundreds of years. Others might be new today and off the shelf tomorrow.

For the aspiring chinaholic, top-of-the-line is probably the hand-painted and gilt Royal Copenhagen Flora Danica, at $3,250 a place setting. With 702 different flowers in the complete set, every piece is unique.

I toured Windsor Castle several years ago. A hush fell over the group as we entered the great banquet hall with its milelong table. I remember how impressed I was when a guide told us it was possible for Her Majesty to have a sit-down dinner for 250, all from one set. Now that’s a true chinaholic!