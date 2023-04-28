Editor’s note: Pacific NW magazine’s weekly Backstory provides a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the writer’s process or an extra tidbit that accompanies our Mainstory. This week’s Mainstory explores how one of the country’s largest Shinto shrines ended up in tiny Granite Falls.

SOMETIMES A STORY just drops from the sky: You hear a fact, wonder about it for a little bit and, before you know it, you’re looking up stuff and making phone calls.

Several months ago, a friend said he’d visited a Shinto shrine near Granite Falls, in Snohomish County, about an hour northeast of Seattle. He’d come away very impressed, and kept returning for aikido training with the shrine priest, who happened to be a white American — as far as we know, the first to be ordained in the millennia-long history of Shinto, Japan’s indigenous, pre-Buddhist spiritual practice.

I hadn’t thought much about Shinto in years, not since I’d been living in semirural Japan, where Shinto shrines and festivals were a routine feature of the cultural and architectural landscape.

In those days, I did a fair amount of driving into the hinterlands and through tiny towns for work (mostly English tutoring, plus a little freelance writing), and have a couple vivid memories of finding once-familiar roads entirely blocked by Shinto festivals, exuberant crowds carrying sacred sculptures and objects on palanquins, and thinking: “Wow, this is incredible! Also, I’m going to be late.”

Hearing about a shrine in Snohomish County got the wheels turning: What’s an active Shinto shrine doing in Granite Falls, of all places? Are there any in Seattle? (No.) What about other West Coast cities? (Not really.) Come to think of it, why is Shinto so popular in Japan but seemingly so rare among Japanese American communities in the United States — except in Hawaii, where there are several shrines? What gives?

Obviously, no group of people is obligated to bring any spiritual or cultural practice with them anywhere. As Gabrielle Nomura Gainor — who is fifth-generation Japanese American — points out in the story, cultures morph, absorbing new things while leaving others behind. That’s just how it works. Might as well be a law of nature.

But still, the puzzle was there: Shinto practice, according to Japanese government research, remains extremely popular in Japan, even more popular than Buddhism. Japanese Buddhism seems to have transplanted to North America relatively well. So why not Shinto? And what does this shrine in Granite Falls tell us about that story — if anything?

Those are the questions. And the answers took a few turns I didn’t expect.