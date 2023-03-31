ROSLYN, KITTITAS COUNTY — Dead men tell tales at the Roslyn Historical Cemeteries. Echoes of colorful yarns swirled in my head one frosty morning in February at the sprawling hillside burial grounds, where the past intersects with the present to create a montage of a turn-of-the-century mining town now facing the pressures of an encroaching world all too familiar to the rural West.

For some outsiders — perhaps far too many — Roslyn is seen through the lens of the 1990s hit television series “Northern Exposure.” But its resonance runs deeper for the multigenerational families of Upper Kittitas County who have persevered since the Northern Pacific Railroad opened a mining camp here 137 years ago.

The oral traditions emanate from working-class immigrants of Croatia, Italy, Lithuania, Serbia, Slovakia and elsewhere — as well as a once-robust Black community. Town elders are stewards of hand-me-down stories from those spirits buried in 27 adjacent but segregated plots representing their ethnicity.

“We took pride in the cemetery, and that’s the key,” says former Roslyn Mayor William Amos Craven, Washington state’s first Black mayor (1975-80), who has spent his life here as a gravedigger and school janitor.

At 84, Craven is one of the threads tethered to the town’s vivid past. The 12th of 13 children, he has witnessed Roslyn’s shifts from mining to timber to desperation but never wanted to relocate, like most of his siblings did.

“The only time I am going to leave is when I will go to the cemetery,” Craven says. “I’ll be here forever.”

The mayor’s headstone already is conjoined with that of his wife, Virginia Craven, in the Mount Olivet Cemetery, which he and family members maintained for decades to honor Black pioneers. Virginia died in 2013. Son Tom Craven also is buried there. He was one of four firefighters to perish in 2001 in the Thirtymile fire near Winthrop.

BREADCRUMBS OF LOCAL HISTORY are scattered across the hallowed grounds filled with stone-colored monuments. William Claxton’s gravesite, for example, leads to recollections of his son Jimmy Claxton, of the early 1900s Roslyn baseball team. Jimmy Claxton became the first Black player to appear in organized white baseball in 1916, when briefly pitching for the Oakland Oaks of the Pacific Coast League.

A historic arc surfaces from Eva Strong’s resting spot in the Mount Olivet Cemetery she helped start. Strong’s wood-framed home, built in 1906 by Black miner General Donaldson, is now the Robin’s Nest cottage, catering to weekenders. The totem pole from “Northern Exposure” ended up at the boutique rental home after a quarter-century as a downtown landmark. Owner George Phillips Jr. bought the pole in 2020 in an auction and returned it refurbished to Roslyn.

Phillips, a senior vice president for Morgan Stanley in Seattle, embodies the new blood flowing through the region. I met him one morning at Basecamp Books and Bites on Pennsylvania Avenue, where he fluently recited Roslyn’s historic facts while sipping coffee. Five books about Roslyn accompanied Phillips, 78, who lives on the outskirts of town in Suncadia.

SOME LEGACY FAMILIES welcomed the economic boost of Suncadia, a 6,400-acre resort with luxury homes, a winery, a golf course and a lodge. Others, like Maria Fischer, resent the planned development that opened in 2014 on land once used by locals for hunting, fishing and family picnics.

“When we drive through there, we get physically ill,” says the fifth-generation Roslynite who served as a longtime city clerk.

The steady migration of urbanites who can work on the road and create “Zoom towns” has resulted in a stress point in the Central Cascades. Roslyn clings to its rich antiquity as newbies from King County motor over the mountains to carve out a piece of rustic bliss.

“People have discovered Roslyn, and it is getting loved to death,” says Fred Krueger, a retired Cle Elum-Roslyn social studies teacher whose photographs and recordings of old-timers are housed in the Central Washington University Archives & Special Collections.

Outdoor recreation and retirement homes have replaced mining and timber as economic drivers to alter the cultural fabric. Around every corner, someone has an opinion on how the future should go down for the 1,000 or so citizens.

But for Fischer’s husband, Bob Fischer, the old days are gone.

“I don’t know anybody anymore,” he says.

Bob Fischer, 67, was a Roslyn street superintendent, police officer and coal dealer. He also moonlighted as a bodyguard for “Northern Exposure” star Janine Turner.

Steve Ojurovich, owner of Cicely’s Gift Shop (stuffed with “Northern Exposure” mementos), wants town leaders to promote tourism for businesses along the Pennsylvania Avenue commercial strip.

But …

“None of us want to be Bellevue,” Ojurovich says.

I mention Winthrop in the Methow Valley, where civic leaders re-dressed the storefronts to fabricate an old-timey feel. He worries “new money” would like a similar makeover in Roslyn.

“Now we’ve got the billionaires that have moved in,” says Ojurovich, a sixth-generation son of the Croatian community. “If it were up to them, they would bulldoze the town.”

Roslyn is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It has strict building codes that should safeguard the miners’ cottages and storefront facades in the no-stoplight village. “When you have something original like Roslyn, you want to preserve it,” Ojurovich says.

Yonn Dierwechter, professor in the School of Urban Studies at the University of Washington Tacoma, offers cold comfort to those resistant to change. Roslyn is just off Interstate 90, about 1½ hours from Seattle. It’s on the map. “It is sitting on the doorstep of this behemoth high-tech metropolitan economy that has not only transformed the region but has transformed the world,” Dierwechter says of King County. “Places like Roslyn are going to be affected by that gravity.”

NONE OF THIS would have happened if not for the 19th-century march to connect the country by rail. Early tertiary sedimentary rock blessed coal-thirsty America with a vital supply east of Snoqualmie Pass. Northern Pacific Railway prospectors began exploiting the vast coal deposits starting with 18 miners in 1886. Soon, the mining camp blossomed into a bustling town in Washington Territory. The population peaked at 4,000 people by 1910 as Cle Elum, Ronald and Roslyn sprouted among the expansive coal beds.

Vignettes of the early times surface from brittle newspaper clippings and yellowed archival documents. There was a fire in June 1888 that destroyed 84 buildings. Townspeople quickly rebuilt downtown with bricks and local sandstone instead of wood.

There was the Knights of Labor’s unsuccessful work stoppage two months later, when miners demanded shorter hours and other compensations. Northern Pacific executives responded by recruiting Black laborers from the South and Midwest as strikebreakers. About 300 Black people landed in Roslyn in 1888 and ’89, shortly before Washington became the union’s 42nd state. The Cravens are the only ones left of the original Black community.

Three years after the labor strife, residents would mourn together when 45 workers died in an explosion and fire in the No. 1 mine — the state’s worst coal-mining disaster in history. All 45 victims are buried in the cemeteries, sharing a May 10, 1892, death date.

The local heritage club erected a miners memorial in front of the old company store along Pennsylvania Avenue a quarter-century ago. It commemorates victims of the catastrophes but also lists most people who worked the nine mines.

The descendants didn’t need a reminder of the subterranean terror of mining. The last generation of miners wanted its sons to attend college to escape the harrowing work, says Nick Henderson, a third-term Kittitas County coroner who once worked in the local foundry, dug graves with Will Craven and ran a mortuary.

Local mining didn’t provide steady work, anyway. Railroads upgraded to diesel-powered locomotives by the 1930s, leading to the slow demise of coal extraction in the Upper County. The No. 9 mine was the last to close, in 1963. Miners and their families scattered to find work elsewhere so they could become eligible for pensions. “When they would sell the house, they would leave their furniture and just take their clothes,” says Henderson, a local historian for 50 years.

The only portal left is at the stylish Swiftwater Cellars Winery in Suncadia. A modern iron gate covered the entrance to the No. 9 mine, whose tracks plunge 2,200 feet into the shaft. A gigantic heap of rock and dirt waste miners called coal slag was piled like a pyramid near a manicured golf course behind the winery.

Those left behind after the closures stuck to their roots during the hardscrabble 1960s and ’70s, Henderson recalls. Most of the homes hung photos of Jesus Christ, Franklin D. Roosevelt or John F. Kennedy, and John L. Lewis, former president of the United Mine Workers of America. “I knew who John L. Lewis was before I knew the presidents of the United States,” says Henderson, 66.

ROSLYN EXPERIENCED A sudden revival in 1990, when Hollywood arrived with a quirky show that turned the decaying town into imaginary Cicely, Alaska. The opening credits of “Northern Exposure” showed a moose walking down Second Street in front of a recognizable mural at the Roslyn Cafe. The production crew used the Ojurovich gift shop as Dr. Joel Fleischman’s office, and the corner saloon, The Brick, as the local watering hole.

Over a contentious five years, die-hard fans pounced on a sleepy hamlet not used to such commotion since the excavation of coal. It led to fractious encounters along Pennsylvania Avenue because of parking and traffic disruptions.

Roslyn also has been used as a substitute for Alaska in the 1977 movie “Joyride,” Michigan in the 1979 movie “The Runner Stumbles” and Colorado in the 2015-19 sci-fi TV series “The Man in the High Castle.” But those productions did not leave a lasting impact like “Northern Exposure” did. International travelers continue to make pilgrimages to see “Cicely.” Ojurovich, who appeared in 56 episodes as an extra, says TV representatives scouted Roslyn locations in February for a series reboot.

Hooray for Hollywood. As much as I enjoyed “Northern Exposure,” Roslyn isn’t a stand-in for any other place.

MY LAST STOP in the cemeteries ended with paying homage to the latest burial site. St. Sava Orthodox Church of Issaquah interned legendary 1990s skateboarder Jed Walters on Jan. 25 in the Serbian cemetery. A bottle of Stara Sokolova — Serbian fruit brandy — was placed in the snow by a simple wooden cross.

The veteran Snoqualmie arborist died at age 51 in a freak accident while cutting trees. He never lived in Roslyn but had helped his church maintain the Serbian cemetery. Walters wanted to be buried in Roslyn, according to a city cemeteries commissioner.

Like fellow residents, his legacy will be felt among the Ponderosa pine and Douglas fir as the narratives keep bubbling to the surface at the gravestones.

The heart beats loudly when Roslyn’s old meets Roslyn’s new.

“The time that was continues to tick inside the time that is,” Uruguayan author Eduardo Galeano once wrote.

Time keeps ticking among sacred souls.



