Editor’s note: Pacific NW magazine’s weekly Backstory provides a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the writer’s process or an extra tidbit that accompanies our cover story. This week’s cover story introduces readers to Bruiser, Whidbey Island’s loneliest (and only) resident elk.

THE FIRST TIME I ever laid eyes on Bruiser, in 2019, I thought he was a very large deer. In my defense, I had been in Washington for only about a year and had never seen an elk in the wild.

As my then-wife and I had a seat amid apple trees on the other side of the property we had rented, Bruiser wasn’t doing much of anything. But Bruiser, who had left his herd behind to swim alone to the shores of Whidbey Island, conveyed a sense of foreboding to me. Those beautiful antlers looked formidable and otherworldly. Here was real, no-fooling wildlife, and I wondered what I’d do if he ever chased me. “Just climb a tree,” my landlord later suggested.

My days would cross with Bruiser’s in random ways over the following year: Walking our dog Marge, we’d round a bend, and the big fella would be standing on our path in the distance, at which point I would calmly redirect Marge down another route. Or I’d be driving, and Bruiser would be standing on the side of the road, appearing to take in the majesty of the island. He often would feint a charge if you dared stop to record him. Neighbors soon filled me in on his incredible backstory.

I met Bruiser at a pivotal point in my life. Like him, I was about to take a big swim that would change everything. My marriage would end in the summer of 2020, roughly a year after I mistook Bruiser for a deer. Like him, I scrambled up on a rocky shore, unsure what was up behind those bluffs but urged on nonetheless. Since then, his life and story have stayed in the back of my mind, and I’m grateful to be able to share it with you.

We are both big and a tad lumbering. We both set out for something new, something uncertain. And today, we are products of choosing the untrodden path.

Sometimes, you’ve just got to go. And whether in a field on Strawberry Point, munching green shoots or up here in Bellingham, Bruiser and I made big choices that now define these stages of our respective lives.

Hopefully he is as at peace with his big choice as I am. There’s really no other option, is there? The sun is going to keep rising every morning, “for all and without distinction,” as Cormac McCarthy once wrote.