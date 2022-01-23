I WAS BORN in Southern Oregon three years after D.B. Cooper jumped from the belly of a Boeing plane, and the fact that this case was never solved has always been the most intriguing part of this quintessentially Northwest tale.

Maybe that explains why I chose to write this story about one of the people who tried to solve it, as opposed to someone who might have done it. Because there’s a pretty compelling case to be made that Sheridan Peterson might have been the perpetrator. He was an experienced skydiver. He had worked at Boeing as a technical writer. There was even a picture of him wearing a suit and a parachute in a company newsletter.

I talked to the FBI agent who interviewed Peterson (and even swabbed his cheek for a DNA sample) in 1991 at Peterson’s apartment in Santa Rosa, California. But that was the last thing the FBI had to say about Peterson, who died in January 2021.

But Peterson is just one in a long line of suspects to have been identified over the years, whether via deathbed confession, or a suspicious relative or an old friend who finally decided to spill the secret in a book. To me, the mystery is the unique part of the story because uncertainty isn’t something we deal with very well as human beings in general, but especially in our contemporary culture. True-crime stories aren’t punctuated with a question mark. Podcasts aren’t supposed to end with a shrug of uncertainty.

So instead of trying to figure out what happened, I started with a different question: How does someone deal with a mystery that remains knotted despite his every attempt to untangle it? Can you find closure without conclusion, or does that uncertainty always remain hanging overhead, the one cloud that never fully dissipates?

What I found is that Ralph Himmelsbach — the Portland-based FBI agent assigned the D.B. Cooper case the day it happened — provided a great example on how to live through the uncertainties that are bound to be part of any life.