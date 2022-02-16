Photographer: Elston Hill

Photo taken: Nov. 2, 2021, in South Lake Union

Photographer’s description: “We took advantage of the late sunrise to walk up to the relatively new Fairview Avenue North Bridge early this morning. From the bridge, we had a great view and great night lighting of the Lake Union Steam Plant, which was built between 1914 and 1921 as a municipal power facility, with the lake giving the plant good access to barges bringing fuel. Canon R5 with RF 15-35 mm lens.”

Critique: “Ever since my darkroom days in middle-school photography class in the 1980s, I’ve had a special appreciation for technically sound black-and-white photos. This is just an exquisite example of a perfect black-and-white exposure. It’s crisp, gorgeous and richly detailed. Add in the interesting lines of perspective; the trail of starburst street lamps; and, of course, the historic building, and you have the makings of this week’s Reader’s Lens. Thanks for thinking of us once again!”

