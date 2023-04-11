ALEXIA ALLEN HAD BEEN teaching coed programs at Duvall’s Wilderness Awareness School for a dozen years, on everything from building a fire and purifying water to identifying and eating wild foods, and in that time, she saw a trend emerge that didn’t feel right.

“I got tired of the boys jumping in and starting the fire while all the girls watched. I don’t need to make anybody wrong about it, but that’s what was happening,” Allen says.

Allen runs Hawthorn Farm in Woodinville: 8 acres of land with chickens and goats and ponies. When she first moved there in 2003, it wasn’t yet a farm — “It was a suburban house,” she says.

But things slowly started to change. Three acres became eight, and as she studied edible plants and tended a flock of chickens, she gave herself a challenge: “Can I eat one thing from the property every day?” It snowballed over the years, and in 2017, she and her husband, Daniel, ate only hand-harvested food the entire year.

That was also the year she started hosting summer camps — teaching archery — and after witnessing all those girls standing by while fires were built, Allen decided to offer specific Farm Skills for Girls classes.

The program runs for eight weeks — once in the spring and once in the fall — Thursdays for ages 6-9, and Fridays for ages 10-12. There’s also a weeklong camp in the summer for ages 6-10.

The class is titled Farm Skills, but it’s really life skills. And while Allen says she doesn’t like to get “too invested in my own ego” about what the kids learn, she does know that the classes offer opportunity.

“I’m not here to make them right or wrong; it’s opportunities, and be a role model of a woman living a powerful, connected life,” Allen says.

Each day, the program starts with a gentle introduction to what’s happening around the farm. They sing a song, play a game and then move toward a focus activity — maybe weaving a basket or moving newly hatched chicks to a new home. There are snacks, stories and animal hangout time. There are chances to troubleshoot and work in a group or alone.

“Ultimately, I am running [the classes] for 6-year-old Alexia. I just tell parents, ‘If your kid loves to be outside, loves to be around animals, check this out.’ The unifying theme is girls looking to get dirty,” Allen says — adding that if a child identifies as they/them, there is a place for them in these classes, too.

Holly Clark has four girls: Lylah, Mirabelle, Poppy and Clementine. Clark — like a lot of the families that attend the spring and fall Farm Skills classes — home-schools all four, and over the years has tried a lot of different classes and activities but says when she found Hawthorn, it was “magical.”

“They loved being able to climb trees; they were muddy and wet, and they just had a blast doing it all,” Clark says.

The Clark girls have been attending the classes since 2017 — the older girls have aged out, while Clementine, 9, still attends. Over the years, they’ve processed chickens, learned knife skills, had sleepovers at the farm — and, yes, learned how to start a fire with just a bow drill.

“It’s nice for them to have this little bit of childhood that we remember and we kind of had. Maybe it’s nostalgia for us, but it’s the only taste I could give them that’s not all on the screens,” Clark says.

Megan Benoy’s daughter Adelaide also attends Farm Skills classes at Hawthorn Farm and has for the past two years. Benoy also home-schools and says the classes seem perfect for a daughter who always has said she’s wanted to be a farmer.

“She had a favorite barnyard toy that she played with … she likes to care for things; she likes to grow things. So yeah: She’s a natural farmer, I guess,” Benoy says.

Sitting quietly at the rabbit hutch waiting for a bunny to hop into your lap seems like an idyllic way to spend an afternoon, but there are learning experiences of all kinds, involving sharp tools, wild animals, electric fences and more.

“I try to be as clear as possible with parents. It’s possible for your child to injure herself, but my goal is that she will injure or surprise herself slightly so that she learns to take even better care of herself in the future,” Allen says.

Above all, Farm Skills classes are a way for kids to learn a little bit about life and themselves while also learning about the farm. “Everybody has a gift to give the farm with her presence. If they want to sit quietly with the animals, that’s a gift. If they want to chop wood, that’s a gift. They want to dig a big hole, we can find a place where that will serve the farm,” Allen says.