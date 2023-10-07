Editor’s Note: This is the fourth installment of GROW’s 2023 garden-party game, a mashup of plants, design and color theory that offers a color recipe of striking 1-2-3 plant combinations for Pacific Northwest gardens each season.

WELCOME TO THE final round of this year’s garden-party game (which I made up). We’ve arrived at fall, a season of fruition and moisture, golden light and long shadows. Our 1-2-3 color recipe honors the warmth and maturity of brown. But before you write me off as stuck in the mud, think burnished bronze, tarnished brass, chocolate, mole with spice and pale straw.

Ingredients

● Manzanita (Arctostaphylos sp.) is a woody evergreen that’s native to western North America. Growth habit varies among species from low-lying shrubs to upright trees. Dr. Hurd manzanita (Arctostaphylos manzanita ‘Dr. Hurd’), a prized cultivar that’s been around for some time, grows 12 to 15 feet tall, with remarkable mahogany bark on twisting limbs, and large, rounded gray-green foliage.

Extremely drought-tolerant once established, the large shrub requires full sun, excellent drainage and good air circulation. Young plants, which grow 2 to 5 feet a year before slowing down to a more conservative rate, will outlive plants set out into the garden at a larger size.

● As you might surmise from the name, giant feather grass (Stipa gigantea) is big. In early summer, 8-to-10-foot-tall stems tipped with drooping golden awns hover far above the evergreen clump of fine foliage. Site this impressive grass where it will receive plenty of sun and room to grow. Giant feather grass is not fussy about soil and, once established, doesn’t require any supplemental water during summer dry months.

● Moerheim Beauty sneezeweed (Helenium ‘Moerheim Beauty’) is an herbaceous perennial that begins blooming in August with sprays of rusty orange blooms on tall stems. I think of orange as brown’s bratty little sister, which explains why this plant is included in our seasonal color recipe. But if you’re going to get technical, the daisylike flowers have chocolate cones and seed heads that persist through fall and winter. An optional, but highly recommended addition: Pacific Coast Hybrid (PCH) irises can be found in a range of colors, but my heart belongs to those that produce copper, bronze and cinnamon-brown blooms. Evergreen foliage and a sturdy, drought-tolerant disposition complement the burnished color of the manzanita’s limbs.

Mix to combine

Let’s talk garden time — picture a clock. Roomy garden placement, say at 11 and 3, ensures that the two specimen performers, the manzanita and the giant feather grass, won’t upstage one another. Ample spacing also keeps air moving around the manzanita. Place the supporting cast of perennials between 6 and 9.

Clusters of blushing white bell-like blossoms appear on the manzanita in winter, followed by summer fruit that nourishes resident birds. Flowers and fruit aside, manzanita bark is the star of the show in early summer, when the russet bark on the muscular limbs peels off, revealing chartreuse new growth underneath.

Place clumps of sneezeweed, interplanted with PCH iris if using, around the impressive shrub. The dark green iris foliage that comes through winter unscathed furnishes a dramatic backdrop for the spicy hued blossoms that appear in late spring. Clumping growth on the sneezeweed fills out until midsummer, then sends up flowering stalks for a generous bloom season that carries well into fall.

Balancing our composition, the flowering stems of giant feather grass introduce airiness and movement to the summer garden. As summer progresses, the dangling seed heads fade to a warm straw and are beautiful when backlit in the slanting light of autumn. Only heavy rain or snow shuts down the spectacular display.

The best recipes, color and otherwise, are merely a starting place, a prompt to explore and riff on to make your own. I hope this year’s foray into designing Pacific Northwest gardens filled with color and remarkable plants has inspired some delicious combos of your own. As always, the most important garden ingredient is time.