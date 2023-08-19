NO SHAME TO crocus, miniature iris and other so-called minor bulbs, but daffodils are the first substantive bulbs to appear in the garden, a favorite herald of spring. Gardeners of every stripe and disposition grow this generational favorite.

Daffodils are so enduring that it’s not uncommon to find clumps in wasteland and abandoned gardens, happily blooming year after year, long after the gardener has moved on. Other collections, such as the one at Filoli in Woodside, Calif., date to the early 20th century, when it was fashionable to plant great swathes of the bulb around formal estates.

Today, Filoli’s mansion and extensive gardens are part of the National Trust for Historic Preservation and open to the public. When I visited in March, sweeps of heirloom daffodils carpeted the orchard in botanical sunshine. Returning home, I looked at the early daffodils blooming in my garden with fresh eyes. Having seen freewheeling masses, my small clumps looked a bit stingy. I vowed to plant more and more each autumn.

This is the part where I need to address everyone’s least favorite aspect of growing narcissus: The price of longevity is allowing the bulbs’ strapping foliage to fully ripen — that is, to remain in place until the leaves brown off — to fuel future blooms. Pro tip: Varieties with narrow leaves ripen quicker.

Some gardeners braid fading foliage to lessen the impact on the fresh spring garden, but doing so limits the amount of sunlight that the leaves can ingest and might even slow the ripening process. Years ago, I began planting daffodils among ornamental grasses and behind emerging perennials to disguise this awkward phase. Planting in containers that can be whisked away when the display is over is another good strategy if you’ve got the space.

With the right selections, you can have daffodils blooming in the garden from February through May. Here are some beauties:

● February Gold. As you might expect, this miniature variety is an early bloomer. Cheery yellow 3-inch blooms with slightly reflexed petals, technically the perianth, nod at the end of 12-inch stems. Tête-à-tête and Jack Snipe are a couple of other early-blooming miniature daffodils that brighten the late-winter garden. All three are Great Plant Picks (GPP) selections.

● Winter Waltz. Elegant bicolor blooms appear in early spring with reflexed ivory perianths and a golden corona, or trumpet, that shifts to a soft apricot as the bloom ages. I recommend cutting the 14-inch stems to bring indoors to admire this beauty up close.

● Arctic Bells. Faced with more bulbs than planting time, last fall I resorted to filling a small container with Narcissus bulbocodium topped off with winter pansies. Tiny hoopskirt blossoms the color of buttermilk appeared in early April atop slender 6-inch stems. Golden Bells, a deep yellow variety, bloomed a few weeks later and kept the show going.

● Thalia. Clusters of three to five pure white, fragrant blooms nod from the top of sturdy 14- to 18-inch stems in late April to early May. The graceful blooms are at home in naturalistic or more formal plantings — even a few stems make a lovely bouquet. A GPP selection.

● Pheasant’s Eye. Various forms of Poeticus var. recurvus, an heirloom that dates to 1796, are some of the latest daffodils to bloom. Pristine white, slightly reflexed petals surround a small golden cup edged in deep red with a deep green eye. The single, outward facing blooms at the top of 18-inch stems have a spicy scent. A GPP selection.

Daffodils bloom in spring, when the garden receives ample moisture, and the bulbs are drought-tolerant in dormancy. Plant bulbs in full sun for the earliest bloom. Unlike with some other bulbs, deer and rodents don’t care for the taste of daffodils. Explore all GPP selections at greatplantpicks.org.