I JOINED F3 (Fitness, Fellowship and Faith) for the intensity of the workouts, but what I gained is greater than muscle mass, strength, endurance and speed. As my father’s health was declining, I gained a community of unlikely friends.

American men are experiencing a “friendship recession,” according to a 2021 study from the Survey Center on American Life that found that the percentage of men with at least six close friends fell by half since 1990, from 55% to 27%. The study also found the percentage of men without any close friends jumped from 3% to 15%. Unmarried men were even worse off. The global pandemic exacerbated this problem.

The study also notes that men feel less comfortable than women sharing their feelings, being vulnerable or seeking emotional support from their friends.

No wonder a New York Times story last year was headlined: “Why is it so hard for men to make close friends?”

I keenly felt this question, and void, last August, after my wife and I moved to Seattle from Los Angeles. Aside from co-workers at our new jobs, our circle of friends in the Evergreen State consisted almost entirely of my sister and her husband and several family friends. During that first summer, with so many sunny, warm days and late sunsets, I stuck to my fitness routine: running through Bellevue’s tree-lined neighborhoods, cycling the Burke-Gilman Trail and the Mercer Island loop, and swimming in Lake Washington.

Making friends, let alone a close friend, seemed impossible, and the “Seattle Freeze” wasn’t entirely to blame for the dearth of opportunities. So it was with interest that last Thanksgiving, I joined my friend Sean and brother-in-law, Kyle, in Kirkland at a men’s workout organized by the Puget Sound region of F3, an organization I had been unfamiliar with.

F3 was founded in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2011. Today, there are groups in 46 states, including Washington, and in several countries. Nationwide, according to the organization’s website, more than 3,800 free, peer-led workouts take place throughout the week. F3 arrived in Kirkland in March 2016 and since has expanded to dozens of workout sites (called an AO, or area of operations) in Seattle and cities to the east of Lake Washington, such as Bothell, Redmond and Bellevue.

I’ve found the bonds of male friendship — and community — developed in F3 a testament to its culture, which is designed to develop leaders and build character.

While Seattle sleeps, groups of men of all ages, professions, ethnic backgrounds and athleticism meet at local parks, high school tracks and other locations for a 45-minute boot camp-style workout followed by coffee. (Workouts on Saturday last for one hour.) We all have our reasons for leaving the comfort and warmth of our beds before sunrise — pushing ourselves mentally and physically alongside our peers, regardless of rain or snow or outdoor temperature.

On or off the field, it’s unlikely to hear someone referred to by their first name; nicknames are part of the identity of F3. You receive a nickname after completing your first workout. For me, that was right after Thanksgiving, when “Watergate” was bestowed on me, given my journalism background.

Nicknames run the gamut of creativity and wit: “Alimony” is a divorce lawyer; “Leftovers” was named the day after Thanksgiving; “PeeWee,” who played professional basketball overseas, stands 6 feet, 10 inches tall; “Glengarry” works in sales; and “Radar” is an electrical and electronics engineer.

It’s not solely early-morning sweat and physical exertion that forge bonds between the men of F3. Each workout ends with an opportunity for guys to share what’s on their minds. This “circle of trust” is where marital struggles are aired, parenting debacles and problems at work discussed, and the loss of a loved one remembered. Vulnerability and honesty are valued just as much as strength and endurance.

In January, my father, Larry, was diagnosed with terminal cancer. My family and I were in disbelief when the doctors explained that he had “a few weeks to a few months to live.” Never in my life have I openly sobbed in front of a group of guys. But that’s exactly what happened after my father’s diagnosis, as I stood in the circle of trust sharing my feelings about my dad’s eventual death. In the embrace of my peers, I learned why men find its structure — fitness, fellowship and faith — fulfilling.

This structure carries far wider implications in life. In their book “The Good Life: Lessons from the World’s Longest Scientific Study of Happiness,” Harvard Medical School professors Robert Waldinger and Marc Schulz found that in addition to exercise, strong relationships with other people influence our health, longevity and (unsurprisingly) happiness. The book draws on data taken from the longest-running study of happiness, from thousands of participants.

I miss my dad. My memories of him, of us, are constantly on my mind. Since his death on Feb. 19, I find myself in disbelief some days, while other days I feel intense sadness. Grieving looks different every day of every week. But at 5:30 in the morning, when I’m pushing myself at a workout, and later, drinking a cup of coffee and talking with the guys, I’m momentarily removed from grief and instead absorbed by camaraderie and real friendship. Absorbed in a fulfilling community.