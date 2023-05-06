CONTRARY TO WHAT you might think, nurseries are not about plants. OK; some of it is about benches filled with fascinating photosynthesizing marvels generously displayed in a tempting manner. Experienced gardeners will tell you that the value of any nursery, large or small, is the people behind the plants. They are the link between horticultural bounty and the path to success in our own landscape.

Your average nursery worker is probably not in it for the pay, job security or benefits (although plant discounts are most appreciated). In fact, most garden pros are avid gardeners looking more to enrich their passion than their bottom line. They are a wealth of information and expert in the possibilities and challenges of real-time, local growing conditions. That bargain buy at the local big box store is a false economy if the plant is inappropriate for our region and stressed to exhaustion. Meanwhile, you’re left wandering the aisles without the practical information you need to succeed.

Unlike commodity goods placed on a shelf, plants are dynamic, living things in need of constant care and maintenance. This sort of attention takes time and people. Drop by an independent nursery anytime from March to October, and you’ll find a veritable hive of activity. Orders arriving need to be tagged, priced and placed into inventory with some sort of organizational design, then enhanced by accurate and engaging signage. And watering, always watering.

Show up with your questions and design dilemmas. Seasoned nursery employees can offer advice on everything from how to cope with current weather conditions — such as a stubborn cold spring, a devastating summer heat wave, or winter floods and freezes — to managing the current pest of the week, or proper soil-building techniques. Garden center shelves are stocked and restocked with supplies relevant to the year’s prevailing circumstances.

Constant hauling, hoisting and shifting make for a vigorous and sometimes exhausting day’s work, but when the sun is out; the parking lot is full; and benches are loaded with beautiful, well-cared-for plants, it’s a hectic but generally blissful reality.

Connect with your local nursery, and join the community. In addition to plants and supplies, you’ll often find classes and workshops covering all the garden arts — seasonal maintenance, container cultivation, pest and disease control, and even propagation. Make sure you join the email list for added tips and special deals.

Spring is just the starting gate. Every season brings new plant choices and undiscovered garden gems. We gardeners brave traffic, crowds and harrowing parking lots, and then bark our shins on nursery carts laden with compost, all in the pursuit of this pastime of reciprocal tending. We suffer failure with aplomb and celebrate victory with a generous grace, and throughout it all, the knowledgeable, enthusiastic and personable nursery worker is our companion and co-“hort” (sorry/not really).