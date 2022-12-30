MY GRANDMOTHER WAS born in 1889 in the Chickasaw Nation of Indian Territory (today’s southeastern Oklahoma). Her family moved to Arizona Territory a few years later and soon benefited from the first great reclamation project, Theodore Roosevelt Dam on the Salt River. It tamed the river to create an agricultural empire in the Salt River Valley, and today Phoenix is America’s fifth-most-populous city.

Although she suffered great personal tragedies, losing two of her children when they were little boys, her America was a constantly rising road. Sliced bread, paper towels, Formula 409 — just a few small miracles for this girl from the frontier. She read about the Wright brothers’ first flight in 1903 and watched Neil Armstrong step onto the surface of the moon in 1969.

I thought about her when I was writing today’s cover essay. Of course, the road rose unevenly for many people on the margins. But it did rise.

I have always been grateful for being born in 1956. I remember JFK, the Cuban missile crisis and his assassination. The success of Project Apollo. The terror of the Cold War, and the collapse of the Soviet Union. The seeming triumph of liberal democracy. As a history major in college and graduate school, I was a witness to an amazing epoch.

Newspapers — especially as a turnaround leader as a business editor — allowed me to see some magical cities: San Diego, Denver, Cincinnati. They eventually brought me here, to a vibrant city with everything I craved.

Yet the horizon turned dark with the election of Donald Trump in 2016, followed by the pandemic and lawlessness in Seattle, the loss of beloved stores and restaurants. Beloved, at least, by me. Seattle was a superstar city brought down, and it breaks my heart.

Today’s essay seeks to look ahead, using what we reasonably know and might expect. None of it is our fate. We still have the agency to make constructive responses, even when “solutions” are out of reach.

Those born today won’t live the same history as my grandmother or me, but for them, the road might still be rising.