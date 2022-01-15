IN ADDITION TO catching a remarkable display of the horticultural arts, visit Volunteer Park Conservatory (VP|C) for an energizing dose of oxygen and the warmth of an indoor sun.

Located on Capitol Hill, the ornate Victorian-style glass house, as well as the surrounding Volunteer Park, was designed by the Olmsted Brothers, the landscape designers responsible for Seattle’s famed “emerald necklace” of public parks and green spaces. Completed in 1912, the Conservatory has housed a collection of warm-weather flora from all over the world for more than a century. Today, Seattle’s Department of Parks and Recreation is responsible for curating and tending to the Conservatory’s plant collection.

Entering beneath the lunette or peacock window, the oldest part of the historical structure, visitors find themselves in the sheltering canopy of the Palm House beneath the Conservatory’s central glass dome. Branching out in formal symmetry on either side, other collections are housed in the Fern House, the Bromeliad House and the Cactus House.

The Seasonal House, just to the right of the Palm House, is a stage set for a revolving floral calendar that changes every couple of months. This month, you’ll find a precocious spring display filled with forced bulbs, florist azaleas, cyclamen and other cool-season flowers. And that’s only the beginning. Looking ahead, mark your calendar. As summer wanes, chrysanthemums take the stage, culminating in a remarkable annual exhibition juried by the Evergreen Chrysanthemum Association.

Senior gardener David Helgeson works with a small gardening crew made up of one part-time and two full-time positions. Collectively, staff is responsible for the day-to-day care and maintenance of Conservatory displays and living collections, as well as nearly 20,000 square feet of production greenhouses. “We grow about 75% to 80% of the plants on display,” Helgeson says. The rest of the seasonal plants are sourced through the local floral industry.

Heat and humidity throughout the Conservatory are maintained by a computer-controlled system, but I was tickled to see that vintage hand cranks and lower vents in some areas still rely on human input. Balmy temperatures average in the 70s, but things heat up in the Cactus House, where an impressive collection of mature cactus and succulents basks in a dry heat. Come for the spectacle; pretend you’re on vacation.

Maybe your botanical interests tilt more tropical than desert. Enter a green world and stroll narrow pathways beneath palm fronds and a naturalistic installation dripping with ferns and wandering vines. Last year during the COVID closure, a rambling jade vine (Strongylodon macrobotrys) put on a spectacular display of turquoise pealike blooms. “[The plant] is growing lustily,” Helgeson observes. “Our fingers are crossed for a repeat show in early spring, but Mother Nature has a mind of her own.” If orchids are your thing, prepare to be dazzled. VP|C is home to the famed Clise Orchid Collection, generously donated to the Conservatory in 1921 by Mr. and Mrs. J.W. Clise.

Whether you’re a succulent enthusiast, an orchid aficionado or tend a tropical indoor jungle of houseplants, VP|C is a source of inspiration and wonder. Friends of the Volunteer Park Conservatory (FO|C) is a nonprofit organization that works in cooperation with Parks and Recreation to support the preservation and maintenance of the Conservatory and its collections. According to Helgeson, “Volunteers play an important role at Volunteer Park Conservatory.” A docent program offers training to volunteers, who in turn lead regular tours and host interpretive activities on weekends.

For admission hours, fees and volunteer information, visit the Volunteer Park Conservatory website (volunteerparkconservatory.org).