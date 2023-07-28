Editor’s note: Pacific NW magazine’s weekly Backstory provides a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the writer’s process or an extra tidbit that accompanies our cover story. This week’s cover story examines how accelerating coastal erosion is forcing Olympic National Park to take a hard look at historic Kalaloch Lodge.

EROSION IS A natural, normal and, unless you have a special affinity for geology, pretty boring process — though its sculptures (made with help from geologic collaborators such as sediment deposition and tectonics) are some of our favorite things.

Sandy beaches? Erosion. Sea stacks on the Oregon and Washington coasts? Erosion. The Grand Canyon? Thank erosion.

Awesomely indifferent, erosion becomes a problem for us only when we’ve built stuff in its way: roads, for example, or vacation cabins atop scenic bluffs next to the Pacific Ocean, like the ones at Kalaloch Lodge in Olympic National Park. As reported in this week’s magazine cover story, intensifying storms (likely due to climate change) are helping chew the land from beneath some of those cabins, which will have to be torn down before they dive onto the beach.

Coastal erosion at the park is also threatening very old, very valuable evidence of past human activity — archaeological sites, which tell us how people were living and what the land was doing as many as 10,000 years ago.

“Winter storms are brutal on us,” says National Park Service archaeologist and archivist Matthew Dubeau. “We’ve had some pretty major erosion at archaeological sites of serious concern — we go out after storm events and sometimes see multiple feet of erosion, big chunks that have calved off at once.”

The most vulnerable sites are shell middens: sometimes extensive, extremely dense layers of shell and other material that yield more insight than the layperson might imagine. The shells alone tell stories — what was eaten, when it was harvested, etc. — but also protect and preserve other artifacts.

“On the West Coast, our soils are super-acidic because of the rain and conifers,” explains Dave Conca, chief archaeologist at Olympic National Park, who’s been working on the Olympic Peninsula and with its tribes for over 30 years. “But! When you start accumulating these big mounds of shell, it changes the pH of the soil, so you get bone preservation, plus a little bit of wood. Then, with radiocarbon dating, we can get dates through time. It’s hugely important.”

Data from middens indicates all sorts of things: diet, cultural practices, economies, who was living where when (maybe one tribe tended to rely on salmon and halibut, while another focused on other resources), how the environment was changing and more.

“All these coastal sites are impacted,” Conca says. “But management options are tricky.” In designated wilderness, he can’t order in bulldozers and dump trucks to start modifying huge chunks of land. So far, none of the tribes he works with has insisted on midden preservation — though that’s a conversation he’d like to intensify in the coming year, as the erosion threat increases.

“It’s not a great scenario, but I don’t know what else to do,” Conca says. “For now, it’s look, monitor, get data while we can, then let ’em go.”

Erosion wouldn’t have it any other way.