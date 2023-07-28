KALALOCH, PRONOUNCED “CLAY-LOCK,” is a broad, sandy, beloved beach on the upper half of Washington’s coastline, sitting at a latitude of 47.61 degrees north: exactly 93.9 miles due west of Pike Place Market.

That slice of shore is part of Olympic National Park’s “coastal strip,” 65 miles of federally designated wilderness with a wide range of habitats — rocky outcroppings, tide pools, muddy estuaries — and one of the most biologically diverse marine environments on the West Coast. Just the seaweeds and invertebrates number over 750 species.

The beach at Kalaloch is home to razor clams (there used to be a clam cannery until the great windstorm of 1921 literally blew it away) and other creatures living in the sand, making it a popular fatten-up spot for migrating birds.

For at least the past century, it’s also been a popular resting spot for tourists.

The backstory Erosion threatens Kalaloch cabins — and archaeological data underneath

In 1928, 25 years before Kalaloch would become part of Olympic National Park, the Becker family built nine cabins on sediment bluffs overlooking the beach. A night’s stay there cost $2, which included a wood stove for heat and a communal bathroom for visitors’ toilet and shower needs.

No roads went to Kalaloch at the time. Most people arrived by boat.

Fast forward through 95 years: The Olympic Loop Highway got built (1931). The National Park Service purchased the coastal strip, adding it to Olympic National Park (1953). The park service bought the Becker property, which by then included a lodge, a gas station and a grocery store (1978).

These days, Kalaloch is the third-most-visited of Olympic National Park’s nine districts (283,096 visitors in 2022), behind Lake Crescent (841,199) and Hurricane Ridge (329,226), and just above the Hoh (272,867).

Kalaloch Lodge, run on a concessionaire’s contract by the global entertainment/hospitality company Delaware North (whose holdings range from resorts in Australia to the food service at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle), has grown into a beachfront hotel with a restaurant overlooking the ocean, a small grocery store, a campground and nearly 50 cabins sitting on the same bluffs where the Beckers built their rustic resort 95 years ago.

Except there’s less bluff. And less of it every year.

Erosion has been eating at those bluffs since long before the Beckers — but the rate of erosion has been accelerating, forcing the National Park Service (NPS) to take a hard look at the future of Kalaloch Lodge.

Earlier this year, NPS ordered the immediate closure of five cabins near the bluff’s retreating rim, with plans to demolish them and 11 others in the coming months — and perhaps the rest in the not-too-distant future.

Seems like a good idea. On a recent visit to Kalaloch, the bluff faces were sheared off and raw, with big chunks of freshly fallen sediment lying on the beach below. A few cabins were peeking over the ragged edge, as if waiting for high tide to jump into the ocean.

“IT’S A ROUGH CALCULATION, but we think we’re losing 4 to 10 feet of bluff a year,” says Roy Zipp, acting deputy superintendent of Olympic National Park. “But it’s a stochastic process, the way a lot of natural processes are — long periods of calm, and then you’ll get a bad winter storm and lose 5 feet of bank.”

Zipp is drinking coffee in the Kalaloch Lodge restaurant, his back to its renowned view of the Pacific Ocean, now gently rolling over the beach at a low summer tide.

That ocean, of course, is anything but pacific, says Steven Fradkin, a coastal ecologist and limnologist (lake biologist) at Olympic National Park for 23 years. Fradkin had spent the early morning down on the beach, researching its razor clam population — which has been lagging behind other nearby clam beds — and joined Zipp for coffee.

Winter storms here can be intense — and for the past few years, he says, they’ve been getting stronger.

“There’s been an increase in the frequency and magnitude of storm events, meaning significant wave height,” Fradkin explains. That could also mean faster erosion. This winter, he and his colleagues measured 2 meters (6.6 feet) of bluff loss next to the Kalaloch cabins over just two weeks.

“Those bluffs,” Fradkin says, “have a bleeding edge.”

TO UNDERSTAND WHY these bluffs are so susceptible to erosion, it helps to know a little about what made them.

The Washington coast was formed — and is being formed — by a web of interlocking processes, but there are two big ones.

The first process: plate tectonics. Imagine two pieces of toast, side by side, pushing against each other. The left-hand piece of toast, the offshore Juan de Fuca Plate, is covered in chunky peanut butter and is being forced down, beneath the other piece of toast. That top piece of toast, the North American Plate, is scraping up the peanut butter (actually deep, compacted marine sediments), creating rocky landforms such as the Olympics. That, Fradkin says, is why people sometimes go into those mountains and find marine fossils. They’ve been scraped up from below.

This process is so intense, it’s lifting the Olympic coastline by 1.2-3 millimeters a year. While sea levels around the globe are rising, the sea level at Neah Bay, on the northwest tip of the state, is actually falling, according to a 2021 geomorphology report issued by NPS and the Department of the Interior. Plate subduction, as it’s called, is outpacing the seas.

The second process, and more relevant to the Kalaloch bluffs: the thawing of the last ice age. Between 120,000 and 14,000 years ago, as ice sheets melted and flowed into the ocean, they put down layers and layers of silt, loose rocks and sand, forming bluffs, including the bluffs of Kalaloch. (The last ice age ended 11,600 years ago, but geomorphologists have identified the Kalaloch-area bluffs as products of even older melts.)

That soil, as Fradkin describes it, is “sloppy, wet, loose aggregate” — the kind that tends to crumble.

CLIMATE CHANGE COULD well be contributing to the problem. But, as scientists such as Ian Miller will tell you, climate change is complex, and it’s difficult to draw definitive lines of causation between it and individual phenomena.

Miller is a coastal hazards specialist for Washington Sea Grant, and has been taking shoreline data at Kalaloch since 2013. He can see the erosion, and can see it’s accelerating, though a whole list of things could be contributing: the activity of Kalaloch Creek, which runs near the bluffs and spills into the ocean; the exposure of a particularly weak spot in the soil composition; and so on. Whatever the contributing factors, he argues, it makes a lot of sense to look at Kalaloch and think about climate change.

“Kalaloch is a messenger,” he says. “The erosion of those bluffs may or may not have to do with climate change — but we can expect more hazards like it in the future because of sea-level rise and other climate drivers.”

Here’s what we do know: Measurements over the past few decades indicate that our nearshore ocean temperatures are increasing. As oceans warm, they expand. (According to recent research by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, about one-third of sea-level rise is due to this thermal expansion alone.) Warming, rising oceans change the thermal dynamics at sea, likely leading to the intensification of storms. Warming oceans also lead to increased precipitation as more moisture-saturated air moves landward.

“Put all these things together — particularly on the Olympic coast, where we already get an ungodly amount of water falling from the sky, which saturates the sediments,” Fradkin says. “When you get a lot of rain, then get slammed by ocean waves, you lose bluff.”

Zipp nods in agreement: “This is part of a global problem. Here at Kalaloch, we’ve got one little case study of a global issue.”

SINCERE AND MATTER-OF-FACT, Zipp originally had wanted to follow family tradition and join the military on a special-forces track, but a leg injury requiring several surgeries knocked him onto a different path. He earned his degrees in biology and environmental management, and began his NPS career monitoring lakes and streams at Mount Rainier National Park.

Now, 31 years later, he’s the superintendent of John Day Fossil Beds National Monument in Central Oregon, but serving a temporary detail at Olympic National Park during a staffing shuffle.

Since he arrived, Zipp says, he’s seen “a pack of infrastructure challenges” at the park, including the Kalaloch erosion, but limited staff and financial resources to deal with them — then a May fire, which destroyed the popular Hurricane Ridge day lodge, took top priority.

“We don’t have the capacity to meet multiple complex challenges,” Zipp says. “The park runs issue to issue now — ”

“— Burning bush to burning bush,” Fradkin breaks in. “It feels like there’s always one issue sucking up all the oxygen. First it was the Elwha River restoration, then the mountain goat relocation, now the fire at Hurricane Ridge.”

Zipp describes the park system as a “loose confederation of nation-states,” with powerful members such as Yosemite and Yellowstone attracting more recognition and funding. (In 2022, Yosemite received $31.4 million from the Department of the Interior. Olympic National Park received $13.6 million.) The entire park service has more needs than resources, he allows, but it’s been frustrating to watch the Kalaloch erosion moving faster than potential solutions.

“This erosion is a longstanding issue, and we have huge amounts of observation and information about it that’s just been sitting around,” Zipp says.

“But the ocean is coming.”

ON A WILD, DYNAMIC coastline, of course, there are no real “solutions” — only temporary alternatives. Bluffs erode, storms batter, earthquakes shift.

The original Becker cabins, according to local historian David Emmick, were partially built of wreckage. Bits of the razor-clam cannery that blew away in 1921 wound up on the beach, where the Beckers salvaged them, as well as milling lumber from massive driftwood logs that had been carried down Olympic Peninsula rivers, flushed into the sea, then washed up on shore.

The square footage occupied by those first cabins is now air: By the mid-1950s, Emmick writes in his new book “Kalaloch Lodge,” the Beckers had to demolish a few structures and rebuild away from the retreating bluff edge.

“If there’s a bluff, it’s gonna erode,” says Miller, of Washington Sea Grant. “It’s a natural process, an important process.” An inevitable process.

Erosion, in fact, is partly why Kalaloch has such a nice, sandy beach — eroding bluffs, plus contributing rivers to the south that toss silt into the ocean to be carried northward on longshore currents.

That beach also made it a popular spot before the U.S. government arrived and acquired the land as part of the 1855 Quinault Treaty (also known as the Treaty of Olympia), signed by representatives from the Quinault, Hoh and Quileute tribes.

“We used to do clam digging and seal hunting and some blackbird hunting there,” says Kelly Rosales, historic preservation officer for the Hoh Tribe. Its beach also served as a convenient place to land canoes. “ ‘Kalaloch’ is a word that comes from the Quinault,” she says. “ ‘Kalaloch’ refers to the soft sands, being able to launch canoes easier out there.”

THE PARK SERVICE has taken a few steps to address the erosion, including the construction of a bulkhead made of huge driftwood logs — stuck vertically into the sand — to shield a wooden stairway that leads from the bluffs down to the beach. (The bulkhead has been successful at slowing soil erosion at that point, though the stairs behind it sometimes get washed away and need to be replaced.)

In 2007, as part of its general management plan, Olympic National Park published the results of an engineering study that came up with four alternatives for Kalaloch, ranging from the maximally invasive (a $47.5 million proposal to “harden” the shoreline with steel and concrete) to the minimalist (remove all the lodgings, and let nature take its course).

The current, more moderate strategy, Zipp says, is “strategic retreat” — repair the low-tech, low-impact driftwood bulkhead and pull down structures as necessary for safety reasons, but maintain some buildings at Kalaloch, the only indoor overnight option on the park’s coastal strip. (Delaware North, which took over the Kalaloch Lodge concessionaire contract in 2012, declined to answer specific questions about the situation.)

Zipp has been digging through archives and found more creative proposals for Kalaloch dating back to the 1980s, when a landscape architect working with NPS suggested building mobile cabins on skids — modeled after those used in old logging camps — to pull back from the bluff as needed.

“That’s exactly the kind of innovative thinking we should be doing on the coast everywhere, but especially in national parks,” Miller says. “If we as a society want to get a continued, sustainable future for places like Kalaloch — have access, allow natural processes to occur, promote habitat, work with a changing landscape instead of trying to fight with it — national parks are a great place to figure it out.”

DOWN ON THE BEACH, the seas still look mellow, but a strong northerly breeze is whipping down the shoreline. Swallows, with their forked black tails, fool around in the wind by the raw bluff face, just beneath a stretch of floppy, black, muddy pipe that used to be underground.

One of the birds quickly tucks into a neat, rounded hole in the bluff wall — it’s turned an erosion hotspot into its home.

Nearby, Ann Tracey and her family are hanging out together on the beach as they have for generations. By the time she was born, in 1984, family camping at Kalaloch had been an annual event for 17 years.

She has childhood memories of sand castles, smelt fishing, beach fires and playing in Kalaloch Creek while the adults sat and talked.

“First thing every trip, my grandpa would build a bridge across the creek so we could go back and forth easily,” she says. “Then he’d find a nice log to take a nap on.”

The Kalaloch trips went on a long pause after 2002, as the grandkids grew up and went their separate ways — but were reinaugurated last summer as a memorial trip for the grandparents, who’d passed away.

“We loved it so much,” Tracey says. “We said: ‘Why aren’t we doing this every year still?’ ”

Over the decades, she’s also noticed the erosion. Memorable outcroppings are gone. Paths have changed. A gazebo that fell onto the beach one year got rebuilt in a different spot.

“It’s just the nature of things,” Tracey says, pleased to hear NPS isn’t planning to reinforce the bluff with a large engineering project.

“That might be a big bummer for the people who run the cabins and lodge, but I think it’s great,” she says. “As somebody who’s been coming here forever, having those steel girders would lessen the natural beauty. Just let things take their natural course.”