I RECENTLY CAME ACROSS the idea that each of us has multiple biographies, depending on our relationship with the person telling our story. The challenge is in holding more than one perspective at the same time.

The increasing presence of Land Acknowledgment statements on websites and before in-person events demonstrates a growing and expansive view of history, one that recognizes and pays respect to Native lands and peoples. As gardeners, we are especially attuned to the land we tend. With that in mind, let’s look at a few Pacific Northwest plants from a variety of perspectives, through the lens of historical use, ecological support and landscape benefits.

● Serviceberry (Amelanchier alnifolia). Native tribes prized serviceberry for its hard, straight-grained wood, which they used to construct hand tools, like digging sticks and fish rakes. They lined cook pits with young leafy branches to steam food, and supple stems were used to reinforce heat-resistant baskets. Come late summer and into fall, when the “berries” (actually, more of a tiny apple, as Amelanchier is in the rose family, as are apples) ripened, the nutrient-rich fruits were dried and pressed into loaves for keeping over the winter.

In gardens, serviceberry is an all-season beauty. The deciduous plant, which might be grown as a large shrub or small tree, bears clusters of white flowers in spring, providing an early source of nectar for pollinators and an open branching structure that offers shelter to birds during nesting season. Fresh green summer foliage turns vibrant shades of red and gold in fall. And, as throughout time, plump purple fruits are delectable to birds and wildlife, including humans.

● Evergreen huckleberry (Vaccinium ovatum) is abundant throughout the Pacific Northwest, often thriving at the edge of woodlands. Coast Salish peoples ate the late-summer berries fresh and dried them into cakes to preserve them for winter. A tealike infusion of the leaves and berries was used medicinally and given to women after childbirth. Crushed berries yielding a purple dye were used to adorn baskets, mats and other daily utensils.

The Great Plant Picks website lists evergreen huckleberry as one of the most versatile and underused native plants of our region. The plant adapts to growing in full sun to deep shade, although flowering is best when the plant receives sun. Clusters of small pinkish-white flowers in spring, a favorite of hummingbirds, butterflies and other native pollinators, ripen into delicious blue-black berries in late summer, providing forage for songbirds, animals and humans alike. Planted informally or sheared to create a dense hedge, evergreen huckleberry adapts to a variety of soil conditions, provided drainage is good, and is drought-tolerant once established, although occasional summer water promotes more succulent fruit.

● Licorice fern (Polypodium glycyrrhiza) rhizomes are said to be sweeter than sugar; it’s right there in the species name. Native peoples chewed the stems, which have a licorice flavor, and brewed remedies for coughs and sore throats from the fern’s rhizome. Fronds were used in what ethnobotanists (scientists who study human and plant relationships) describe as “household work,” such as being woven into mats and used to line or cover storage baskets and cooking vessels.

Licorice fern is found growing on mossy and downed trees in dappled to deep shade throughout Pacific Northwest forests. Summer dormant, the plant is a surprising addition to garden beds, where it adds fresh green growth from fall through to spring. While ferns have little value for wildlife (although sometimes rodents and small mammals use the fronds as nesting material), this fern’s adaptation to our winter-wet, summer-dry growing conditions means it is a valuable addition to a low-water landscape.

This is only a cursory glimpse at a few “biographies” of common native plants of our region, but it’s an exercise that can enrich our connection to our gardens. This is not a story of then and now, but an effort to appreciate the layered relationships and natural systems of our place. Looking to dig deeper? Check out resources on the Washington Native Plant website (wsn.org).