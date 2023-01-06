EL CENTRO DE LA RAZA’S 50th anniversary celebration and fundraiser was a gala affair, with dinner for 600, tequila shots and a live band. Lawmakers, business leaders, philanthropists — and Seattle’s police chief — circulated through the crowd at the Washington State Convention Center. Gov. Jay Inslee had a hug for executive director Estela Ortega, and praise for El Centro’s work to lift up Latinos and others through education, advocacy and economic opportunity.

The ballroom was even heated.

Half a century ago, the activists who founded the organization would have been thrilled with a working furnace or running water when they took over a derelict school building in Seattle’s Beacon Hill neighborhood and demanded the city relinquish it for a Latino community center. Ortega was there through the monthslong occupation, defying the establishment and shivering at night in a thin sleeping bag.

She’s still la mas chingona — the ultimate badass — emcee Enrique Cerna said as he welcomed her to the stage in October. But now Ortega knows her way around the state’s corridors of power. And El Centro, birthed in revolutionary fervor, has matured into a respected nonprofit and political force, still fighting to improve the lives of marginalized people.

“In some ways, it’s a very American story — the determination of people to have a better life,” Ortega tells me a few weeks after the big bash. “We started as a ragtag group and ended up with a building — and that’s when the real work started.”

The Backstory Seattle’s El Centro de la Raza casts a wide safety net of help and support

OVER THE PAST five decades, El Centro has served more than half a million individuals through programs ranging from bilingual preschools and adult education to assistance for veterans, after-school activities and homeownership classes. Seniors from the neighborhood line up daily for hot meals. A food bank is open to all.

Advertising

El Centro’s formidable get-out-the-vote campaigns are a major draw for politicians, who love to be photographed there. The organization also advocates for immigrant rights and joins in litigation, including a recent lawsuit challenging the way the state disqualifies some ballots.

Just before the pandemic, El Centro opened a branch in Federal Way to serve South King County, where Latinos now make up more than half the population. Plans include a community center, senior services and a mercado.

Perhaps most remarkable, given its “ragtag” origins, is El Centro’s recent reinvention as a low-income housing developer. Leveraging a single acre of land adjacent to the headquarters and Beacon Hill light rail station, Ortega and her team were able to pull off a $45 million project with 112 units and a public plaza.

Now, they’re putting that know-how to work on another low-income complex in Columbia City, with Federal Way next.

Growing up in a farmworker family in Central Washington, former Seattle City Council President M. Lorena González learned about El Centro through radio broadcasts by the late Roberto Maestas, the organization’s fiery co-founder and Ortega’s husband. After González became a lawyer, she helped expand a free legal clinic at El Centro that drew people from across Western Washington.

“The breadth of awareness that people had about El Centro was due in part to knowing that if you showed up, if you walked through those doors to that old school building, you knew that somebody was going to reach out a hand to help you,” she says. “It was true back when they started, and it’s true today.”

Advertising

THE OCCUPATION OF Beacon Hill School was carefully planned.

Posing as prospective tenants, Maestas and a few comrades met a custodian at the boarded-up building on the morning of Oct. 11, 1972. Once the door was open, dozens of other activists emerged from hiding places and streamed into the building. The janitor handed over the keys and asked them to lock up when they were done.

That never happened, says Juan Jose Bocanegra, who helped orchestrate the takeover. “We were not going to leave that building.”

The activists were fueled by outrage over discrimination and barriers facing Latinos and other minorities — and by determination to do something about it.

Most trade unions in Washington refused to admit Black people or Latinos. Maestas, who was born in New Mexico, was expelled from school for speaking Spanish, while Black students at Seattle’s Franklin High were kicked out for wearing Afros. Corruption and brutality were endemic in many police departments, and people of color bore the brunt.

Spanish-speaking immigrants and workers who left the agricultural fields of Central Washington in search of opportunity found themselves isolated in Seattle, where less than 2% of the population was Latino in the early 1970s. Some found connection and political awakening in classes Maestas taught at South Seattle Community College. Ostensibly “English as a second language,” the curriculum spanned Latino history, the struggle for civil and farmworker rights, and field trips to picket lines and protests. When funding was canceled, Maestas tried to shift the program to Beacon Hill School — but the city wouldn’t cooperate.

In making the radical leap to a takeover, the occupiers were inspired in part by local Native Americans’ 1970 storming of Fort Lawton, the Army base that later became Discovery Park. The audacious act led to establishment of the Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center.

Advertising

The Latino activists — they called themselves Chicanos at the time — were aided by strong ties with Black, Asian, Native American, Pacific Islander and anti-war groups. Instead of fighting each other for scraps, they presented a united front that was hard for the establishment to ignore. That unity was epitomized by the city’s famous “Gang of Four”: Maestas; Bob Santos; Bernie Whitebear; and Black activist Larry Gossett, who joined the occupation of Beacon Hill School and later served on Seattle’s City Council.

As soon as the activists were ensconced in the old school, Maestas dubbed it “El Centro de la Raza” — broadening the definition to mean, “The Center for People of all Races.”

“We wouldn’t be here today,” Ortega tells me, “if it wasn’t for the support from other communities of color, from the faith community and from the anti-war community.”

AS THE FIRST major Latino organization in Western Washington, El Centro was a milestone, says Jerry Garcia, professor of Latino history at Texas Christian University. “It was important that people understood we had a vibrant social movement up here, that we weren’t just bystanders,” says Garcia, who spent several years in Seattle helping establish the Sea Mar Museum of Chicano/a/Latino/a Culture.

By the time the city agreed in the spring of 1973 to lease the building to the activists for a dollar a year, the site was already a hub of activity. A lot of energy went into making the place habitable, Ortega recalls. Once the gas was switched on, the ancient boiler had to be greased every day. Carpenters and other craftsmen volunteered to replace broken windows, fix stairs and keep the plumbing operational.

It was years before anyone got a salary. Sometimes they couldn’t even pay the bills. After the district sold the building to El Centro in 1999 for about $1.2 million, the organization nearly missed a $50,000 payment until a local philanthropist stepped in.

Sponsored

The learning curve was steep, especially figuring out how to launch programs and get funding, Ortega says. Forging relationships quickly became — and remains — her superpower. “Nobody builds a movement by themselves,” she says. “You need a team.” One of her first successes was lobbying the legislature to replace that boiler. Every day, she would fax key lawmakers drawings by preschool kids, poignantly making the case that they deserved reliable heat.

Ortega and Maestas married during the occupation, in a ceremony presided over by a Native American spiritual leader. (They didn’t make it legal until shortly before Maestas’ death in 2010.) Ortega was freezing but didn’t want to hide her embroidered Mexican dress under a coat.

“I was young — just 22,” she says. “I believed in justice. I believed we just needed the courage and the drive to make the changes our country needed.”

Their honeymoon was a visit to the Native American occupation at Wounded Knee, South Dakota, where FBI agents spied on them.

While Ortega worked quietly, Maestas was the flamboyant — and sometimes controversial — face of El Centro. Warm and gregarious behind his trademark sunglasses and beret, he forged alliances with everyone from leftist governments to local banks. El Centro might be the only organization honored by both Nicaragua’s socialist Sandinista Revolution and the George H.W. Bush administration, which named it one of its “Thousand Points of Light.”

But Maestas also alienated some of the organization’s radical co-founders. Bocanegra left in 1980, disillusioned with Maestas’ leadership and focus on services instead of structural reform. Bocanegra wanted to unionize El Centro’s employees, but Maestas resisted — quashing multiple organizing drives. In the early 1990s, Maestas infuriated vineyard workers fighting to unionize when he supported a rival faction that favored compromise.

Advertising

“That really gave them a black eye in the community,” says Garcia. But El Centro’s work overshadowed the turmoil. “They have developed into a very well-oiled social services organization, and a vital component of Seattle’s working-class community.”

ROXANA AMARAL WAS 5 when her family emigrated from the Mexican city of Tepic to Seattle in 1989. All five of them shared a single room in a Ballard boardinghouse next to the restaurant where her father worked. Amaral was too young to realize the Christmas presents she and her brothers received were from El Centro. Only later did she understand how the organization helped her parents enroll the kids in school and youth programs that gave them a sense of belonging in a new country.

“El Centro was the cool place to go,” she recalls. “We had a community of young people. We had dances and cultural events.”

One of the organization’s overriding goals is to put people on the path to economic independence — then encourage them to give back when they’re able. Now successful musicians, Amaral’s father and brothers help with community programs and perform at El Centro events. After serving on the organization’s board for several years, Amaral — now an educator — became its first female president in 2018.

“It’s so exciting to see ourselves as forever changing,” she says, pointing to recent initiatives to reduce infant mortality and analyze the impact of noise pollution on neighborhoods. El Centro responded to the pandemic with vaccination clinics and programs to help families avoid foreclosure and find rental assistance. When the Trump administration stepped up deportations, the organization declared itself a “sensitive location” off-limits to immigration officials, and helped families prepare for possible separation.

Education was El Centro’s first focus and remains one of its highest priorities. Its bilingual preschool programs now serve nearly 400 kids at four locations, with three more in the works. A pipeline of tutoring, homework support and counseling assists children from first grade to high school, says Liz Huizar, head of youth programs. Another new project targets teens and young adults who dropped out of high school, helping them earn their GEDs.

Advertising

An important component at every level is raising students’ awareness about their own cultural histories and ongoing injustice — just as Maestas did in his early classes.

“There’s such a natural connection there between 1972 and the present,” Huizar says. “We want them to succeed academically, but we also want them to be aware of what’s happening, so they have the ability to act.”

WHEN ORTEGA SUCCEEDED her husband as executive director in 2009, some doubted she would be able to pull off the most ambitious undertaking in El Centro’s history, she tells me as we tour the headquarters building. It still feels like a school, with wide halls, heavy wooden doors and classrooms converted to offices. An ofrenda, or altar, commemorates Maestas’ life and testifies to the enduring affection many feel for him.

He was an inspirational thinker, Ortega says. A gifted orator who could energize a crowd. She was always more detail-oriented, more focused on getting things done. Where he was hotheaded, she is calm.

But those qualities served her well in orchestrating the low-income housing development called Plaza Roberto Maestas that opened in 2016 and now flanks the old school building. It took seven years, and financing on a scale El Centro — which had a budget of about $5 million at the time — had never imagined possible.

“It was really scary, honestly, and so much work,” recalls board chair Amaral. “There were times when I pictured Estela sleeping in her clothes.”

Advertising

Ortega insisted the development include apartments big enough for families, preschool classrooms, meeting spaces and the art-filled plaza that now serves as a gathering place for the neighborhood.

“This was a magical project,” says Laurie Olson, capital investments manager for Seattle’s Office of Housing. “And it was hugely Estela’s vision.”

The project elevated El Centro’s profile, as well as its ambitions. Grant funding has increased nearly 70% over the past five years. Since Ortega assumed leadership, El Centro’s budget has nearly tripled. She has no plans to retire, but she is hiring a deputy and beefing up the organization’s management structure for the long haul.

For Ortega, one of the hardest parts about stepping into the spotlight was public speaking. “Roberto was always the person everyone would see,” Amaral says. “Estella used to be very nervous, but now it’s just so natural to her.”

That ease was obvious in Ortega’s rousing send-off at the 50th anniversary gala. When the audience gave her a standing ovation, she turned the attention away from herself and back onto El Centro’s supporters.

“Viva la comunidad!’ she chanted, like the young activist of 50 years ago. “Power to the people!”