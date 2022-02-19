



Vintage Pacific NW: We’re revisiting some of our favorite stories from some of our favorite former magazine contributors. Check back each week for timeless classics focusing on food, fitness, gardening and more.

Originally published March 27, 2015

By Nicole Tsong, former Fit for Life writer

KEEPING YOUR balance requires a heady, complex set of factors. Chris Morrow, a physical therapist with neurological training, explained to me that your body’s ability to balance is based on an intricate automatic system including vision, inner-balance function in your ears, your core and legs.

I had never thought about it. All I know is that when I first learned to balance on one foot in a yoga class, I nearly toppled over every time from foot cramps.

My feet are stronger now. My brain and body also coordinate better these days because I have tested balance for so many years.

Your body must sync your brain, your eyes, your ears, your core and your feet to balance. It’s a critical function that runs in the background all day. We don’t think about how our eyes are taking in the horizon, what our ears are calculating when our head moves or how our core and feet are adjusting.

Advertising

As we get older, balance can get more precarious, leaving people at risk for falls. Challenge is an essential part of maintaining balance, says Morrow, co-founder of Pacific Balance and Rehabilitation Clinic in Queen Anne [since closed].

The older we get, the less likely we are to test our balance out of fear of falling, but it’s important to do it, he says. One basic strategy is to take away one of the essential systems, like sight. The idea is “making it as difficult as possible, so the brain can go to Plan B,” Morrow says.

We most risk falling when our environment changes, like getting out of bed in the morning or turning around at the top of a hill to come down, he says. The older you are, the slower the adaptation can be.

“Transitions are a time when people need to be mindful,” he says. “Give the brain a moment to switch gears.”

For example, if you are sitting on a couch, head down and reading, lift your head and let your eyes adjust to the horizon before you stand up.

Pay attention to your body, too, Morrow says. Move your head while sitting to activate your inner-ear balance. Strengthen your core, and build physical endurance with aerobic activity to help your balance.

Advertising

All of which gets us to a key point — general brain health. Improving your lifestyle improves balance. Do the basics — eat well, sleep well, get aerobic exercise, do calming exercises — and balance improves. If your body feels happy, safe and secure, rather than stressed and anxious, it will balance better.

“If your system thinks there’s danger at every corner, your balance is going to stink,” he says.

Test your balance

If you are unsure of your balance, stand with your back near a corner of a room for safety.

• Stand with your feet set wide apart, eyes closed. Shift your weight side to side, and rock forward and back.

• Progressively bring your feet to a narrower position to make this exercise more challenging.

• Step one foot forward, close your eyes and shift your weight.

• Alternative: Repeat the various stances with eyes closed, and move your head back and forth, left to right.

Foot and ankle strengthening

• Stand with your feet directly under your hips. Lift up to the balls of your feet, and lower your heels down without letting toes lift off the ground.

• Walk on your heels across a room.

• Walk on the balls of your feet across a room.