

WE ALL NEED to eat more vegetables. We think we have this covered, with our occasional green juice and often-sad lunchtime salad, but if you kept a list of how many actual vegetables you’ve consumed in the last week, you might find yourself rather short of your imagined intake. A colorful, fragrant bevy of produce can be inspiring, and while traipsing through a farmers market or well-stocked vegetable section, who among us hasn’t had the thought, “Wow, that radicchio is beautiful. I wonder whether I can turn it into a cocktail!”

And the thing is, you can. Many cocktails — the Bloody Mary, in particular — include vegetables, pickled and fresh, as part of the ingredient list. But beyond mixology, vegetables also can be used to produce the alcohol itself, as part of the great human tradition of taking whatever plant your garden will give you and then trying to make booze out of it.

Often, the vegetable component is simply part of the flavoring of the liqueur, or is included as a saturated infusion in a neutral spirit. This is true of your more salad-y vodkas, like the now-ubiquitous cucumber ones, the Garlic Farm’s garlic vodka (thegarlicfarm.co.uk/product/black-garlic-vodka) or Northern Latitudes Distillery’s Horseradish vodka (spirithub.com/products/northern-latitudes-distillery-horseradish-vodka), all of which are perfect additions to your next Bloody Mary. A more popular and ubiquitous example is Cynar, a notably bitter herbal aperitif from Italy, which prominently features an artichoke on the label and in the flavor profile. In reality, Cynar tastes less like artichokes and more reminiscent of artichokes.

The vegetal bounty doesn’t stop there. Apologue offers an herby, vegetal Celery Root liqueur that includes celeriac and celery stalks (apologueliqueurs.com/liqueurs/celery-root), and Tamworth Distilling has a beetroot spirit (tamworthdistilling.com/spirits/art-in-the-age-series/beet-root/) that is not much of a stretch, since sugar beets are a hidden source of cheap sugar in many alcohols, anyway.

Less appealing to some is the Italian company Regina’s onion wine (italianfoodexcellence.com/regina-the-first-italian-onion-liqueur/), which is said to have been “inspired by an ancient medication recipe” and, according to reviews, has a certain punitive quality in the taste that makes that provenance obvious. Ving, out of L.A., offers an appropriately healthy sounding kale-infused vodka with lemon and cucumber — a way to wedge some booze into that master cleanse, I suppose. Even your more polarizing vegetables are not safe; a U.K. company called Tenderstem, which grows broccoli, has paired its product with chardonnay to create a cruciferous tipple called Tendernay.

Beyond infusions, however, we also get alcohols where vegetables form part of the fermented mash itself, and root vegetables, with their sugary, starchy makeup, are perfect for this. The most obvious of these is the potato. A strange trick of advertising or mental shorthand somehow has created a widespread misconception that vodka is primarily made from potatoes, but that has never been true. The vast majority of vodka has been and is still made from wheat, but in the 18th century, Polish farmers began growing potatoes as a cheap alternate to wheat, and Polish distillers began using those potatoes to make vodka. Modern potato vodkas claim only about 3% of the world vodka market, and run the gamut from fancy to rotgut, with Chopin being one of the higher-end offerings (although what “high end” actually means in terms of vodka is a subject of much debate; some would say it means nothing at all).

But why stop at the potato? Some English farmers literally pressed their turnip crop into service by swapping a bumper crop of turnips for apples in the cider press and producing “turnip wine,” as per this 18th-century recipe from Hannah Glasse’s best-seller “The Art of Cookery Made Plain and Easy”: “Take a good many turnips, pare, slice, and put them in a cyder-press [sic], and press out all the juice very well; to every gallon of juice have three pounds of lump-sugar, have a vessel ready just big enough to hold the juice, put your sugar into a vessel, and also to every gallon of juice half a pint of brandy; pour in the juice, and lay something over the bung for a week, to see if it works; if it does, you must not bung it down till it has done working: then stop it close for three months, and draw it off in another vessel. When it is fine, bottle it off.”

In this vein, Corbin Cash produces a liqueur made from sweet potatoes (bittersandbottles.com/products/corbin-cash-sweet-potato-liqueur), a twist so obvious, one wonders why it hasn’t become more prevalent, especially back when sweet potatoes were everyone’s favorite Virtue Starch. Now it’s cassava, aka manioc, aka yuca (sorry, sweet potatoes), which long have been the central ingredient in cassava beer, aka kasiri, an Indigenous drink from the area of South America that encompasses Suriname and Guyana, made from the fermented roots themselves. In places lacking in grain crops, such as Nigeria, this beer is on the rise, and among Americans who shun wheat, it might be a viable alternative brew.

If you wish to capture the spirit of your garden, farmers market or PCC produce section, you can experiment with infused vegetable liqueurs — recipes abound on the internet. You’ll want to stick to organic (pesticide-free) produce and then macerate it in your chosen neutral spirit (vodka, grappa, white rum, etc.) and leave it in a jar for a while: weeks or even months. And that jar of beets or turnips or endive (Why not!?) on your counter also will serve to remind you that you should eat the rest of those fancy vegetables that you hid away in the crisper drawer a week ago. Vegetables, unlike alcohol, do not get better with age.