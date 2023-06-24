GARDEN MYTHS AND FOLKLORE, both wisdom and wackiness, are as alive today as they were when our elders tended their plots. In today’s network of instant information, curious if not questionable practices sweep through the gardening community faster than bindweed can choke a neglected berry patch. Here are some of my favorite facts and fictions, along with a few frankly unfathomables.

● Peonies won’t bloom if ants are not present. It’s true that the insects are attracted to the sweet sticky sap produced by peonies. And while ants are not strictly necessary for blooming, it’s thought that by crawling over a mature peony bud, they are helping to loosen the tight sheath surrounding the emerging petals.

● Plant catnip, and the cats will get it; sow it, and the cats won’t know it. Most cats are incapable of refraining from ecstatic nibbling and rolling about on a newly planted catnip plant. This is because even very gentle handling of the plant releases potent oils that felines find so irresistible. Sow seed for success, and hope Felix got the memo.

● Hang bar soap, preferably strongly scented Irish Spring, from trees and shrubs to deter browsing deer. Unfortunately, protection extends only for about a 3-foot radius, requiring a veritable locker room of dangling soap to protect even an average sized garden from deer predation.

● Redheaded gardeners grow hotter chilies. (!!?!)

● If you can sit on the ground with your trousers down, it is time to sow your seed. Many gardeners look to the calendar before planting. However, what I think this English proverb is getting at is that soil temperature should determine proper planting time, not calendar days. Keep your pants on, and get yourself a soil thermometer.

● Place gallon jugs filled with water to discourage dogs from soiling the lawn. An old nugget that won’t go away. Not only does this trick not work on the dog (many, in fact, are attracted by the reflective quality of the water-filled containers), but did turf-proud gardeners not notice that the jugs left a yellow spot on the lawn every bit as unsightly as anything a dog might cause?

Advertising

● More corn grows in crooked rows. Corn relies on the wind to carry its pollen from tassel to silk. Planted in straight rows, most of the plants’ pollen blows away, resulting in poor pollination. By clustering plants in a block or a “crooked row,” the pollen is more likely to stay within the concentrated planting, resulting in increased yield.

● Include yellow flowers in vegetable gardens to repel insects. Flowers in the vegetable garden are always a good idea to support pollinators and boost yield. However, most insects are guided by their sense of smell. Odorific nasturtiums, marigolds and anything in the onion family effectively confuse and distract pests from your plants.

● Add six iron nails to the bed when planting a hydrangea to ensure brilliant blue blossoms. As the nails rust, iron oxide is released, increasing soil pH, which in turn allows aluminum to be taken up by the plant, which then produces blue flowers. In the absence of aluminum, most hydrangea flowers will be pink. However, when was the last time you found iron nails? Look to nursery shelves for products that will acidify the soil and blue your blooms.

● To turn a single flowering plant into a double flowering form, dig up the plant and carry it around the garden before replanting. Wait … what!?! Sounds like someone has been spending too much time under the summer sun without a hat.